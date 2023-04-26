Chris Herbie Holland (‘Fat Ham’) on being a ‘healer’ for the audience: ‘We can choose joy everyday’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

“One thing that I’ve always strived for…is to be a healer,” reveals Chris Herbie Holland. Lucky for him then, that his character Tio in James Ijames’ “Fat Ham” is the person responsible for putting the audience at ease. In this remix of “Hamlet,” the themes can get heavy. But when Holland emerges on stage, it’s a signal to relax. The actor is thrilled to make his Broadway debut with “a character that is centered around healing and joy.” Watch the exclusive video interview above.

Holland certainly allows for the chance to breathe (and laugh hysterically) when he makes an entrance for his big second act monologue. Tio, incredibly stoned, recounts a dream where gingerbread men from a video game start performing fellatio on him. And somehow, Tio dives so far into the meaning of this dream that he finds the meaning of life (no, really).

SEE ‘Fat Ham’: Broadway’s latest take on ‘Hamlet’ joins a long list

Holland describes this speech as a “coming together of deep philosophies and healings,” centered around the concept that we all must choose pleasure over harm. Ending harm is a major theme throughout “Fat Ham.” Our world has gone through such a “heavy phase,” says the actor, that we need to “be in communication and community with each other.” Instead of harm, Tio suggests that “we can choose joy everyday.”

It’s a pretty lofty concept for a monologue that begins by describing outrageous sex acts. But Holland can feel the audience shift their attention as they realize that this stoner character has revealed something profound through his story. Holland says he sees people realize: “oh wow, there’s wisdom in the mouth of fools.” As the speech digs into important truths about living as one’s authentic self, he reveals a “deeper meaning of what it means to be alive,” according to Holland.

“Fat Ham” is the first play to transfer to Broadway from National Black Theater. It features no major movie star, and six of its actors are making their Broadway debuts. So Holland is keenly aware of how the concepts of connection and joy apply to his own lucky situation. “I just feel so privileged and grateful to walk into that theater every single day,” he admits, “you look at this on paper and it’s like, this doesn’t work in the business model, this should fail.” And yet, “Fat Ham” is a major critical success, and perhaps more importantly for this performer, a successful joining of creative souls on stage. “The relationship to the piece and our relationship to each other, the way that we fall in love with each other every single day…that’s what I’m most grateful for,” explains Holland. “I get to fall in love with my cast every single day, and people come and they are affected by that love.”

PREDICT the 2023 Tony Award nominees through May 2

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions