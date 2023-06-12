Chris Perfetti (‘Abbott Elementary’): ‘Jacob is still gonna Jacob’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

“I feel like it’s sort of a new ‘pinch me’ moment each day,” exclaims Chris Perfetti about the continuing success of ABC’s “Abbott Elementary.” The workplace comedy about a group of teachers at an underfunded Philadelphia public school has been a consistent presence throughout awards season, winning Best Comedy Series at both the Golden Globes and Critics’ Choice Awards, with cast winning the Best Comedy Ensemble prize at the Screen Actors Guild Awards. Check out more of our exclusive video interview with Perfetti above.

Perfetti gets a strong showcase in the second season’s third episode “Story Samurai,” named for the improv group that visits the school. Jacob, a former member, is invited to be part of a performance in front of the whole school. Janine (series star and creator Quinta Brunson) fears that Jacob will be ridiculed, but Jacob eventually realizes and embraces his own corny nature. Perfetti recalls his delight that the show was delving into Jacob’s quirks. “I was just pleased that we were tackling this idea so early in the season,” he says. “I think it would be very easy for Jacob to remain sort of unaware and again, I don’t think he’s going to change overnight. Jacob is still gonna Jacob, but there was a bit of catharsis in that episode and that’s what I loved about it.”

The second season of “Abbott” also explores the growing friendship between Jacob and Gregory (Tyler James Williams). Although still occasionally annoyed by Jacob, the season sees Gregory increasingly leaning on Jacob for support. “Look, doing a scene with Tyler is always just a very profound and humbling and grounding experience,” says Perfetti. “With another actor, I don’t know that I would feel that at ease about it or that I would not want to control every aspect of it. I feel like I’m always in great hands with Tyler.”

The show’s documentary style makes the camera another character in the series. For Perfetti, whose training and background is in the theater, the show’s fake documentary crew has become an integral part of the what makes the show special. “It’s amazing now how since we’ve had a good amount of time together just how intuitive everything is,” he argues. “It’s a real gift to be able to create things like that with a collaborator who knows when you’re going to move before you even do it.”

Perfetti has described nagging feeling of pessimism that comes with the temporary nature of actors’ jobs, and with the continuing success of “Abbott Elementary,” Perfetti admits that that feeling is still present. “If anything, I’m even more stressed out and worried about my work than ever before,” he admits. “This has been a real gift and surprise to spend the majority of the year getting to do what I love to do.”

