Christian Slater (‘Dr. Death’) on playing a heroic surgeon ‘willing to stand up and do the right thing’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

“I love the character,” admits Christian Slater about portraying upstanding real-life surgeon Dr. Randall Kirby, who embarks on a quest to expose the titular Dr. Death and bring him to justice in the true-crime limited series “Dr Death.” For our recent webchat, he adds, “For me it was a very different sort of character than I typically get to play. Normally I am more thought of as the Dr. Death type of character,” he smiles. “But when I listened to the to the podcast, I identified strongly with Dr Randall Kirby and I felt that he possessed a lot of the charisma. I mean, he’s just the guy who’s really willing to stand up and do the right thing.” Watch our exclusive video interview above.

In “Dr. Death,” Joshua Jackson stars as Dr. Christopher Duntsch, a Texas neurosurgeon who gained notoriety after he was convicted of gross malpractice for permanently mutilating 31 of his patients and killing two of them during surgery. The crime drama was created by Patrick Macmanus, based on the first season of the podcast of the same name that focuses on egregious cases of medical malpractice. The series’ ensemble also includes Emmy winners Alec Baldwin, Kelsey Grammer and Carrie Preston, alongside Grace Gummer and AnnaSophia Robb. It premiered on Peacock in July last year to critical acclaim and strong word-of-mouth, and scored two Critics Choice nominations, for Jackson in Best Limited Series/TV Movie Actor and Slater in Best Limited Series/TV Movie Supporting Actor.

While Macmanus and his team of writers establish early on that Duntsch displays traits that are typical for malignant narcissists, the series endeavors to paint a more nuanced picture of the man, as Jackson portrays him with a charismatic and casual charm that is unexpectedly unsettling. Slater relished the chance to delve a little deeper into who this man is and why he was so hell-bent on bringing Duntsch to justice.

“One of the great things about getting to tell a story over eight to 10 episodes, is you can delve a little bit more into the emotional backgrounds of these people,” he explains. “These are human beings that we’re portraying. These people actually existed, so they do have a backstory and they really do have a life and this material bringing live people to the screen gives an actor a lot of opportunity to do some actual investigating and find out who these people really were and what their stories were and what the influences were that created the people that they became.”

“He’s extraordinarily confident,” he reveals about what he learnt about the heroic Kirby when working out how to portray him. “He does perform all of his surgeries in cowboy boots. He has a great sense of self, he knows that he’s good at what he does, he cares about patients, he loves his job, he loves his family and he’s a decent man, so when he sees things that are going on that aren’t right, he is the type of person that will take a stand.”

