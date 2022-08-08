‘Atlanta’ cinematographer Christian Sprenger on the ‘bold statement’ of Season 3 [Exclusive Video Interview]

When FX comedy series “Atlanta” returned after a four-year gap between its second and third seasons, viewers might have been surprised to find an episode without the main characters in central roles. The Season 3 premiere, “Three Slaps,” only briefly features star Donald Glover in a scene right before the credits roll (co-stars Brian Tyree Henry, Zazie Beetz, and Lakeith Stanfield don’t appear). Instead, the episode is about a teen boy named Loquareeous, who leaves his home and winds up in the foster care of two white women who are not the virtuous caretakers they appear to outside eyes. (The episode was inspired by a real-life tragedy.)

For cinematographer Christian Sprenger that presented a unique challenge: to immediately hook the “Atlanta” audience after a long time away but without the characters that make up the show.

“We knew that the audience was going to be very thirsty for our main cast if you back on screen, and we’re delivering the premiere episode with none of those cast members,” Sprenger tells Gold Derby in an exclusive video interview as part of our Meet the Experts: Cinematographers panel. “It felt pretty clear to us that we needed to deliver something that was immediately identifiable and where you could start to have sympathy for this main character and follow along this main character’s story.”

The gambit paid off: not only did “Atlanta” return with critical acclaim earlier this year but Sprenger received yet another Emmy nomination for his work on the show, specifically for “Three Slaps.”

“Everything that we did from a coverage standpoint, from a production standpoint, from lighting and camera work – everything wanted to walk the audience in this little kid’s storyline,” he adds.

Sprenger is an Emmy Award winner for “Atlanta” already and has served as cinematographer on almost every episode of the series – including its upcoming fourth and final season, which actually shot before his Season 3 episodes, many of which were standalone in nature.

“We did talk a lot about how we don’t want people to not realize that this is still the same show,” he says of the overall approach to the final seasons and the big swings in Season 3. “So, you know, there was a lot of discussions about what parts of our visual language we wanted to preserve [in the standalone episodes] and what parts we wanted to explore or push into other boundaries. That was a constant discussion…. We wanted to feel different, but we didn’t want it to feel so different than it felt not like our, you know, language, I guess.”

Sprenger is a four-time Emmy Award nominee including two nominations this year for “Atlanta” and also “Station Eleven.” Watch his full exclusive video interview above.

