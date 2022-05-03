Christina Chong (‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’): ‘How amazing it is… to inspire younger generations’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

“How amazing it is that we get to have this platform to inspire younger generations,” declares British actress Christina Chong, currently in Ontario, Cnada shooting the second season of the highly anticipated “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds,” before the show’s first season had even premiered.

“We didn’t have these figures growing up, you know. I didn’t have a Chinese leading lady to look up to, so you know my hope is that the five year old watching is like ‘oh wow mommy look!'” she says. “I hope it’s going to inspire a lot of little girls.” Watch our exclusive video interview above.

“Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” is the latest incarnation in the evergreen “Star Trek” sci-fi franchise, which premiered May 5 on Paramount+ alongside stablemates “Star Trek: Discovery” and “Star Trek: Picard.”

As a prequel to the legendary 1960s “Star Trek,” the series follows Captain Pike (Anson Mount), Science Officer Spock (Ethan Peck) and Number One (Rebecca Romijn), who reprise their roles from the second season of “Discovery,” as they continue to explore new worlds around the galaxy on the U.S.S. Enterprise. Created by Akiva Goldsman, Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet, Chong co-stars as the mysterious Star Fleet officer La’an Noonien-Singh, whose name implies a familial link with the notorious “Star Trek” villain Khan Noonien Singh, played by the late Ricardo Montalbán in the original series and in the fan-favorite “Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan.”

Chong readily admits that she went into the audition process blindly, not fully appreciating how landing a main role on a new “Star Trek” series would impact her life personally and professionally. “I don’t think I’d have gotten the role if I’d have known how huge it was. I would have been too anxious and nervous about it,” she admits. “It’s slowly dawning on me how big this thing is and how important it is to so many people around the world.”

“It happened so quickly, you know. I got the role and seven days later, I was on a plane and then put directly into quarantine,” Chong reveals about how quickly she had to get up to speed. “I was absorbing all this stuff, talking to friends and family about ‘Star Trek,’ what it all meant,” she explains, adding that “it was a gradual thing, but the first day we had a camera test on set the first day, and the emphasis was on the bridge and I just stepped on, and I remember thinking, ‘wow, this is way bigger than I ever thought it was or could be!'”

