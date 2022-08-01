Christina Ricci (‘Yellowjackets’): Emmys 2022 episode submission revealed

Gold Derby can exclusively reveal that Christina Ricci is entering the “Yellowjackets” episode “Sic Transit Gloria Mundi” as her 2022 Emmy Award submission for Best Drama Actress. This installment debuted on January 16, 2022, and is the 10th and final episode of the Showtime drama’s debut season.

In this episode, Misty (Ricci) shows off her resourcefulness and manipulation skills. The Showtime logline is as follows: “On the night of their 25-year reunion, the Yellowjackets navigate damning evidence, false alibis and a dubious attempt to heal. In the wilderness, the Doomcoming fallout finds everything firmly off the rails as resentments come to a head.”

Ricci has been acting since she was a child star and she has received two Emmy Award nominations in her career. Her first nomination came in the Best Drama Guest Actress category for an appearance on “Grey’s Anatomy.”

Ricci is joined in the Drama Supporting Actress category by Patricia Arquette (“Severance”), Julia Garner (“Ozark”), Jung Ho-yeon (“Squid Game”), Rhea Seehorn (“Better Call Saul”), J. Smith-Cameron (“Succession”), Sarah Snook (“Succession”) and Sydney Sweeney (“Euphoria”).

For a complete list of all episode submissions announced so far, join our special discussion in the Gold Derby forums. Television Academy voters are asked to watch each of the episodes submitted for that category before marking their ballots.

