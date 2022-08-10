How ‘Star Trek: Picard’ costume designer Christine Bieselin Clark ‘extracted’ colors in the alt timeline [Exclusive Video Interview]

For most costume designers heading into the second season of a show, they get to build on the looks and palette established in the freshman installment, but Christine Bieselin Clark got to do the opposite. Season 2 of “Star Trek: Picard,” thanks to thanks to Q (John de Lancie), takes place in an alternate timeline — 2024 in Los Angeles, to be exact — in which Picard (Patrick Stewart) & Co. must race against time to save humanity against the Confederation. Needless to say, it’s definitely not the same energy as the hopeful and peaceful tenets of Starfleet Academy.

“Season 1 and Season 2 are like completely different shows visually. In Season 1, we really had a very warm, lovely approach to ‘Star Trek: Picard’ and Picard himself. And in this season, we begin with the optimism of the Starfleet, which I think is so true to the franchise and all of our characters from Season 1… and then we flip that with the snap of a finger from Q, and what’s the antithesis of that?” Clark tells Gold Derby at our Meet the Experts: Costume Designers panel (watch the exclusive video interview above). “And that for me, as a designer, is, what can I contribute visually with the knowledge and understanding of what Starfleet is and the characters we’re bringing into this alternate timeline? But how different can that be? And how can we tell a very different story just immediately with the look and the color and the silhouettes of things in a much darker place? Starfleet is the peaceful exploration. The Confederation was about the eradication of all lifeforms that were not human.”

That meant much more black and grays in the alt timeline as Clark “extracted” all the colors and positivity from the world with with fans were familiar. The Emmy nominee aimed for a high-fashion style, best seen in the costume for Seven of Nine (Jeri Ryan). In the alt timeline, Seven, as Annika Hansen, is the president of the Confederation and dons an immaculately tailored architectural business suit.

“The intention was to make her presidential, officious,” Clark explains. “She is like-minded to all these people who are eradicating alien lifeforms. So we wanted structure and style line and to have that very officious, fascist kind of feeling. There’s a militarized style to her while it’s still extremely fashion-forward. We gave her that high-collar line and that beautiful shoulder. But every detail of that was so carefully thought through.”

It was so thought through that the look was not complete until Clark had a lightbulb moment with the belt. “She wears this beautiful jacket. It’s perfectly tailored to her. She comes out so grandly. I knew, ‘Ugh, I have to have a belt, you gotta have something to finish this,'” Clark recalls. “It was one of those moments where you just have dead space as a designer and it kills you. And one day, I just woke up from that dream state of ‘ding!’ And I scratched this little, tiny pencil drawing and I went to work and I went [to my team] and was like, ‘Here, I have this little scratch. This is what I want this belt to be, so all lines just kind of come into the middle of her body.’ And it’s the pièce de résistance. It’s the thing that makes that look.”

