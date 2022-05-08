Christopher Gattelli (‘Schmigaddon!’ choreographer) on paying ‘homage’ to dance favorites: ‘So much of it was in my DNA’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

“I looked at it as an homage to all of my favorites,” explains Christopher Gattelli of his work on “Schmigadoon!” The Tony-winning choreographer was a natural fit for the Apple TV+ series which spoofs Golden Age musicals in every episode. “This was one of my favorite eras. I grew up watching these films,” says Gattelli, “so much of it was in my DNA.” Watch the exclusive video interview above.

The musical series plops a struggling couple (Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key) into a fantastical, candy-colored town where all the citizens burst into song and dance. It was an opportunity for Gattelli to honor past musical theatre dance legends like Agnes de Mille, Jerome Robbins and Michael Kidd. The choreography is unique, not a simple recreation by any stretch, but Gattelli made sure to include certain moves that were linked to the past. Those moments are guaranteed to trigger an “emotional response” for anyone familiar with the likes of “Seven Brides for Seven Brothers” or “Oklahoma!” But newcomers to the genre are welcome to. “I felt like I was passing on a torch in a way,” he discloses. “It was such a joy to craft those numbers and make them our own, while still honoring those we adore.”

SEE Jaime Camil interview: ‘Schmigadoon!’

As one of the first series to start production amid the pandemic, rehearsing the large-scale dance sequences was no easy task. “Some of those larger numbers, we were doing them on just 7 or 8 people. Just because of how many we were allowed in the space,” Gattelli reveals. He didn’t even see most of his dancers’ faces until the day of shooting due to face mask protocols. Still, pure exuberance at having the chance to dance and create during such an unsteady time for artists filled the rehearsal studios. “Hopefully that joy permeated through all the numbers,” says Gattelli.

The musical numbers are joyful indeed. A hysterical “June is Bustin Out All Over” send-up titled “Corn Puddin” is a hysterical highlight. Gattelli had fun playing with the “innocence” of the townspeople as they sing a classic riff on “songs about sex that weren’t about sex” according to the choreographer.

SEE Cecily Strong could pull off double Emmy nominations for ‘SNL’ and ‘Schmigadoon!’

A true showstopper lies in “Tribulation,” a patter song that could be ripped from “The Music Man,’ delivered with ferocious specificity by Kristin Chenoweth in one continuous take. “There was something about it where I thought, ‘this could be a real feat’,” remembers Gattelli. He had the idea to stage the tour de force in one take before the principal actors were even cast. When he found out that Chenoweth would be playing the role, he was emboldened. He had to map out “Tribulation” with his dancers in a tiny yoga studio in New Jersey, since the pandemic prevented access to larger rehearsal spaces at the time. But they were luckily able to transfer the movements to the filming studio and Chenoweth nailed it on the first take. “We all screamed,” he admits. “That to me was a mark of how invested everyone was in the show. It was a really beautiful thing to watch.”

PREDICT the 2022 Emmy Awards nominees now

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?