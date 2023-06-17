Christopher Gattelli (‘Schmigadoon!’ choreographer) on channeling Bob Fosse and getting Jane Krakowski to roller skate [Exclusive Video Interview]

“When I first heard that this was the direction it was going, and then got the scripts and songs, I was in heaven,” admits Christopher Gattelli of “Schmigadoon!” Season 2. The choreographer left behind the Rodgers and Hammerstein golden age from Season 1 of the Apple TV+ series, and instead moved into the sexier, darker era of the 1960s and 1970s. The jazz hands of Bob Fosse ruled this period of musical theater, and Gattelli had a full memory stored in “the databank” in his head. Watch the exclusive video interview above.

Earlier in his career, Gattelli performed in “Fosse” on Broadway. a musical revue of the legendary choreographer’s signature dances. “I felt like I had so much of his vocabulary in my body,” says Gattelli, which set him up for success on this series. He latched on to the lyric, “a fantastical farrago” from the opening number “Welcome to Schmicago” as a source of inspiration. Farrago refers to a mashup, or hodgepodge. That described the many Fosse phrases in Gattelli’s head, as well as the original music of “Schimgadoon!” “It was fun to even incorporate moments of ‘A Chorus Line’ references and ‘Chicago’ references, things that I knew were going to foreshadow the language of the season,” Gattelli explains. This way, the opening number laid the groundwork for the rest of the songs in the season, and the ways in which they combined motifs from various musicals of the era.

One such number is “Bells and Whistles,” where Jane Krakowski shows off an incredible range of talents in a song that evokes “Razzle Dazzle” from “Chicago,” “Dance Ten, Looks Three” from “A Chorus Line,” and “Getting Married Today” from “Company.” The choreography allows the actress to showcase the diverse array of talents in her repertoire, from a killer split to roller skating. “I’ve worked with her a couple times now, so I knew a lot of her strengths, which was helpful,” notes the choreographer, “but also, it’s a great dialogue.” They knew they wanted to showcase the roller skating abilities Krakowski picked up during “Starlight Express,” but through conversation, Gattelli came up with the idea to skate into the frame dressed as the blind Lady Justice.

This specific era of musicals provided the perfect opportunity to incorporate all of these gags. Movie adaptations of golden age musicals often filmed an entire musical number in one take, usually in a wide shot which showcased the bodies of the dances. But during the 1960s and 70s, Fosse pioneered a new way to capture a song. Objects in the foreground may obscure part of a dancer, and the camera would often zoom in to linger on a specific body part or motion.

“Fosse really pushed that forward in terms of isolating on a finger snap or a little heel flex,” explains Gattelli. He crafted many of his routines with this style in mind and opened himself up to the possibilities of multiple camera angles and takes. This approach allowed Krakowski to go wild with comedic bits in her song. “We were able to do the dance break and just come up with some of the just really funny visuals,” he reveals, “and just be able to do flashes of these amazing fun moments.”

Gattelli is a Tony Award winner for “Newsies,” and earned his first ever Emmy nomination for the previous season of “Schmigadoon!” “The whole experience was thrilling,” he confesses, “I mean, it’s a new community for me. So to be there in that room with that community… I was so starstruck on a whole different level.” He believes that the talent in the Emmy pool is a great indicator of how important dance has become on television. “You really see every show has some kind of musical moment in it,” says Gattelli, “and I love that.”

In addition to his Tony Award win for “Newsies,” Gattelli earned additional nominations for “South Pacific,” “The King and I,” “My Fair Lady,” and “SpongeBob SquarePants.”

