All 10 Christopher Nolan movies ranked worst to best, including ‘The Dark Knight,’ ‘Inception,’ ‘Tenet’ [PHOTOS]

As the announcement of this year’s Academy Award nominations near, much focus, particularly in the technical categories, has centered on “Tenet,” the fall 2020 release that was written, produced and directed by Christopher Nolan. The celebrated filmmaker, who has only 10 movies to his name but has attracted a fervent fan base over the years, has fascinated audiences for two decades both with his intricate puzzlers and his genre inversions, especially with his “Dark Knight” trilogy of “Batman” films.

Nolan’s films have not gone unrecognized for awards. In fact, he has previously been nominated for five Academy Awards — Original Screenplay for “Memento” (2001); Best Picture and Original Screenplay for “Inception” (2010); and Best Picture and Best Director for “Dunkirk” (2017). He has also received an impressive number of nominations from other film groups, earning recognition from the Golden Globes (four nominations), the Directors Guild (four nominations) and two nominations from the Writers Guild, winning once for writing “Inception.”

As we await this year’s Oscar nominations, let’s take a look back at those 10 movies that have helped to cement Nolan’s reputation over the years in order of favorable reviews and influence. We rank them from worst to best in our photo gallery, so see if your favorite tops the list.

PREDICT the 2021 Oscar nominations through March 15

