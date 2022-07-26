Christopher Walken (‘Severance’): Emmys 2022 episode submission revealed

Gold Derby can exclusively reveal that Christopher Walken is entering the “Severance” episode “The Grim Barbarity of Optics and Design” as his 2022 Emmy Award submission for Best Drama Supporting Actor. This program streamed on March 11 and was the fifth episode of the Apple TV+ drama’s first season.

In this installment, Irving (John Turturro) and Dylan (Zach Cherry) confront Burt (Walken) about his lies. After walking Burt back to O&D, Dylan discovers a hidden copy of a massacre painting that depicts MDR employees massacring O&D employees. Burt takes Dylan and Irving to the unlabelled back room and introduces them as “friends”.

This year marks the second career Emmy nomination for Walken. His last bid came in 1991 for Best Movie/Limited Actor for “Sarah, Plain and Tall.” For this 2022 contest, he is competing against Nicholas Braun (“Succession”), Billy Crudup (“The Morning Show”), Kieran Culkin (“Succession”), Park Hae-soo (“Squid Game”), Matthew Macfadyen (“Succession”), John Turturro (“Severance”) and Oh Young-soo (“Squid Game”).

