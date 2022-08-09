‘Schmigadoon!’ composer Christopher Willis on ‘channeling the underscore composers of the ’50s’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

“Schmigadoon!” is a musical comedy that pays homage to the Golden Age of musicals in the ’40s and ’50s, and Christopher Willis‘ first job was to familiarize himself with them after joining the Apple TV+ series as its composer. “I’m not one of those people who grew up completely obsessed with them. I just sort of had always admired them,” Willis tells Gold Derby at our Meet the Experts: Composers panel (watch the exclusive video interview above). “I wasn’t obsessed enough with them already to do the job I had to do, so I had to become a lot more obsessed with them in order to do what Cinco Paul, the showrunner, was after. So I went on an adventure, rewatching all the big ones from the middle of the 20th century.”

In his rewatch research, Willis, who’s Emmy-nominated for his score, noticed how frequently musical composers incorporated elements of the songs into the actual score. He immediately realized what he had to do. “I was channeling what the underscore composers of the ’50s would do in a big MGM musical, which is I’m taking all the melodies from the songs rather than using any new themes,” he says. “I knew that’s what they did, but I didn’t realize how incredibly clever they were at doing it. And I didn’t realize they did it so consistently.”

Paul had written all the songs for the show already, and the duo decided to take things a step further and weave in melodies of the song into the real world score too. The series opens a montage of Josh (Keegan-Michael Key) and Melissa’s (Cecily Strong) deteriorating relationship before they get trapped in the magic, ’50s musical-style town of Schmigadoon.

“We talked right away about the fact that the way the music behaves should be different [in the real world] and because it comes first, it does sort of establish itself in this quite important way before the characters get lost in Schmigadoon. That was sort of a thing early on to present you the show and to present you the sound of the show in a way that lulls you into thinking that you’re just going to be watching an interesting, romantic, sad, intriguing show set right now,” Willis explains. “And one of the things we started to realize was… there’s no reason why the songs shouldn’t be seeded in the modern music as well as in the underscore that’s in the style of the ’50s. Especially if you’ve watched it once already and you know all the songs, when you go back, I think it becomes much more obvious that the songs are hidden everywhere in the score.”

Season 2 of the show will take place in Schmicago, which will parody the musicals of the ’60s and ’70s. “I’m going to be looking at a lot of Sondheim and other kinds of ’60s, ’70s things,” Willis states. “I think that’s an amazing development for the show.”

