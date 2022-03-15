Ciaran Hinds (‘Belfast’) on how it’s ‘quietly very thrilling’ to be Oscar nominated [Complete Interview Transcript]

After decades in the business, veteran actor Ciaran Hinds just earned his first Oscar nomination for his performance in Kenneth Branagh‘s “Belfast.” The actor plays Pop, the grandfather of the film’s nine-year-old protagonist Buddy (Jude Hill).

Hinds recently spoke with Gold Derby editor Rob Licuria about how he found out about his Oscar nomination, how the film resonates with him personally and what it was like to work with Dame Judi Dench. Watch the exclusive interview above and read the complete transcript below.

Gold Derby: First of all, Ciaran, congratulations on your Oscar nomination.

Ciaran Hinds: Thank you very much. Thank you indeed.

GD: It’s so exciting. Tell us how you found out and your initial reaction.

CH: Well, it’s quietly very thrilling. Put it like that. A man of a certain age says that, and it’s also very gratifying and quite humbling that your peers or people that you work with have such a public value of your work. So yeah, I’m quietly delighted and I found out, I was on my way from London to Paris, and I was going through security, and I had forgotten, because people have been talking about the nominations for a while and I’d forgotten about them because I was domestically challenged in London with my daughter and I was heading to my wife in Paris, where I was going to be domestically challenged again. I was going through security and my phone went off and I saw a little ping and it was from my agent and I thought, “Oh, that’s perfect, to thank me because I sent him a couple of bottles of wine for his birthday yesterday, so it just arrived today.” And then it went through security. My phone went and then there was about another five or six pings, and then I was told to go straight through passport control. By the time I got through that, there were about 20 messages, and I realized something either terrible it happened or there was good news, and it turned out that the nominations had been announced and everybody knew that I had made the list and they were purporting to be very pleased for me.

GD: I’d suggest they were. Because you’ve scored nominations across the board at SAG and BAFTA and Critics Choice so this is terribly exciting. I remember back in the day I was so disappointed when you missed out on an Emmy nomination for “Rome” when you played Caesar. I’m still not over that, so I’m very glad that this Academy has deemed it necessary to include you in this list. It’s very cool. So now, I’m sure that you’re asked this often, but I’m really curious, to be honest, given that you’re born and bred in Belfast, how does this film actually resonate with you personally when you think back on shooting it and then when you see it on the big screen?

CH: We didn’t shoot in Belfast at all due to COVID restrictions and all that, but they did create a set just out in the middle of the English countryside using a disused airdrome and an old school, and they constructed down the streets. It was kind of magical. Because it was a set it was even more magical as I went down and I said, “These are the streets that I grew up on.” My childhood would have been late ’50s, early ’60s. Ken’s was the ’60s. But we didn’t change that much in the north of Ireland to that time. Progress was rather slow. And suddenly I was just transported back. But I was transported by the script when I first read it, to be honest. When he sent me the script and I started to read it, I just identified very much. It brought me back to my roots, having left Belfast to begin a career in the theater about 45 years ago, and I’d go back a couple of times a year, always, but you think you’ve gone somewhere else, but in fact, what that showed me was the roots of my culture and my soul, as it were, were still deeply embedded inside me going back into a story like that.

GD: That’s amazing. It just goes to show the level of authenticity and truthfulness that Sir Kenneth tried to bring to the screen, particularly with his whole team that put this thing together. I recall it was filmed in Surrey, which is obviously not Belfast, the other side of the water. So that’s amazing. And it brings me to this. I don’t know, I felt this unexpected kinship with Pop. Obviously, he was written with a degree of nostalgia and reverence, like you would always think about with your grandfather, but it’s reinforced by your portrayal, I think. It feels very sincere to me and instinctive maybe. So I was just wondering what was the key for you in portraying him like that very authentically?

CH: When you start with the script and you realize as you read it, the rhythm of the language that Kenneth is using, the stoicism of the people, the heart of the people, that comes off the page a bit. Then, when you are going to slip into some kind of a costume and you start to look at the colors that you’re wearing, that English costume designer, Charlotte Walter, brilliant, starts putting you in clothes that put you in mind of your grandfather and wonder, where did they find this stuff? And then there’s something, maybe a shirt that your father might have worn, and it’s very strange. That is a costume designer working to the peak of her practice, but at the same time, there was something that became very personal, just with what she was putting on me that made me connect again and put images in my mind of my father, my grandfather, and then, so when I went on set, the built set, and was out in the backyard, suddenly I’d go, “This is all way back in time.” It was magical and it was very beautiful to be brought back in there as well and for Ken to give us the space, even though it was a very small place we lived in, to give us the space, to be able to create the ambiance and the atmosphere of that couple’s relationship.

GD: Yeah, I’m so glad you said stoicism because it was a word that I was thinking of when thinking back on the performance that you and Dame Judi gave as the grandparents because those two characters could have been maybe a little less developed as Caitríona [Balfe]’s and Jamie [Dornan]’s and even Jude’s, but they weren’t. They feel very lived-in to me. Did you learn anything more about the Northern Irish culture, particularly given that’s your background? Did it remind you of that stoicism? And where do you think that stoicism comes from for people in Belfast?

CH: There’s a bit in the film where actually it just comes in the television, apart from the violence that has just broken out and the political situation, there’s new information on the television screen that goes like, “Belfast has now just been announced as the most economically depressed city in the whole of the United Kingdom,” and that influences people’s lives. And a lot of people lived on the breadline. They may have had a job, but they wouldn’t get paid very much. There was a huge amount of unemployment in Belfast at the time and that’s the sense of community, helping where you could, to lend, to reach out, that was very much part of the spirit, of the soul of the Northern Irish community. I’m sure it’s the same in many communities. It’s not something special, but they weren’t bemoaning their lot. Probably central heating had just arrived. These are people who suffered cold winters without much heating, couple of bits of coal and maybe a bit stick of wood. They were hard people, and I remembered that in my grandparents as well. More than a stoicism, they had a sense of a morality. Life wasn’t easy, and that’s all right. But it doesn’t mean to say that you shouldn’t help, or you can not take, give where you can. It’s kind of a moral insistence of those people, of that community, that that’s what you would do. And I know that the politics and the religious divide then produced something else, but at the base of the heart of the people, it was that idea, that root, and I think Ken understood that. I think that’s why he immediately, I think the first person he cast was Judi because he and Judi are so close and worked 10 or 11 times together, and he must have loved his grandmother when he was little, and now, at this age, “Who do I love the most?” It’s Judi Dench and she’s going to be Gran. And I think after that, he maybe thought, “Now we gotta get Pop.” So, it’s just lovely the way people think.

GD: Yeah, it would be so great if there was maybe more of that in today’s day and age, given all the stuff that we’re all dealing with collectively. But yeah, well, that’s a whole other interview.

CH: Yeah, it’s another issue, isn’t it?

GD: Yeah, exactly. I wanted to do just a brief deep dive into a couple of the key scenes for Pop because as I mentioned, I felt really close to him. Obviously, I didn’t even know him at all but it reminded me of my own ancestors. So there’s a scene where Buddy and his two grandparents are on the couch. It’s a key scene, Pop breaks into song and eventually cajoles Granny to get up and dance with him. It’s so beautiful. It’s a moment of calm in the movie. It’s kind of even probably the most uplifting part of the movie, I would say. So what’s the highlight, I guess, of not working, but dancing with Dame Judi?

CH: I’ll tell you that we can all sing a little, but I got lovely coaching from a lovely Welsh man and the Welsh are great singers. Michael Roberts, who coached me on singing that rather famous song from “Camelot,” that was fun just to try and learn to sing something and have confidence to sing. But the idea of Ken saying, “You’ve got to get her up to give her a dance and sing,” that is going to be something because I can see that in her role, in the character she is, it’s not going to be easy to get her up. She’s not best pleased with Pop with his ideas of, there’s other things out there beyond God kind of image. And there was a fantastic moment when you realize 50 years of love, against 50 years of sufferance of somebody is a deep, deep connection. As one learns to suffer and love and love and suffer, I’ve kind of seen that in older people’s relationships as well. I thought Ken in his writing had just painted it very beautifully, delicately, and put his faith in us, and off we went. To work with Judi is just, I don’t know, I won’t say it’s a dream come true, but it is one of the special moments in your life when you actually have to connect deeply and quickly with somebody and say, “50 years together, darling, what do you think?” And she’s just a mistress of her art, really.

GD: Yeah. She’s one of the greats. I love how Pop is always telling her how beautiful she is and how much he loves her, and she’ll always just give him a dig. That is so common. I’ve seen that in my only family and I really love those two even more. I don’t know what clip they’re going to use at the Oscars for you, if they have clips. Hopefully, they do. The scenes in the hospital are so heartbreakingly beautiful. When Pop says, “If they can’t understand you, they’re not listening, and that’s their problem,” that’s the kind of wisdom you want to hear from your Pop wherever you go, whatever you become. That will always be the truth. So I love that kind of stuff. And I just wondered what you thought of when you were actually shooting those scenes? I imagine it would have felt very personal for Kenneth to take that in from the director’s chair. Was that what it was like on set?

CH: At that point, we had already established a relationship between Jude and myself, which was kind of equal in how they felt with each other, his innocence playing against my supposed wisdom, cheap little pearls as they were. And the joy of the two of them, you could see in his face, his love for his gramp, and I could see it. I could see him just looking at me with joy and love, and I could see how lovely his spirit was, how beautiful he was and I wanted to give him the advice for life because I know I’m not going to be around, but I don’t want him to carry anything heavy. I don’t want to actually put a weight on those little shoulders, but I want to say a few words that will register with him deeply, which is about his name and where he’s from. And it’s lovely. I mean, Ken wrote, “You’re not just from Belfast, you’re from Belfast 15.” I mean, that’s great writing just even that tiny word, “You’re not from Belfast, you’re from this tiny little part of Belfast.” It’s the postcode. And therefore, in the context of that, as we reach out to immediate family, to extended family, to neighbors, to community, it’s kind of what it’s all about, really, isn’t it? And that’s why I believe Ken wrote a deeply human film, humanist film and using his own experience and his family as a template.

GD: Yeah, I just think he really stuck the landing because it’s such a personal story for him. But I’ve heard it from so many people that they relate. When you relate to something and you can empathize with something on screen, it just hits harder. When the last thing we hear from Pop is, “I’m going nowhere you won’t find me,” and then we get that shot of Jamie’s character, Pa, holding his hand, that, to me, is such beautiful simplicity. And I just wonder, when all is said and done, did that kind of work make you think about your lineage and the people ahead of you, people who are going to outlive you? Does it make you think about your legacy?

CH: Yeah, it does. I mean, not about what have I left behind, it’s like, how will they get on? How will they do? Especially in the last 40 years or so, the planet itself is going to be some kind of overkill. What legacy are we going to leave for the next generations? And yeah, you feel very strongly, especially to this generation who are in their 20s and there’s so much for them now to face as they start their adult life. It’s mind-blowing. It’s how you do all the little things that we do to try and help along the way, I guess, to be aware of what we do and to make sacrifices where we can, not just for the sake of being holy or sacred, but to serve as a positive help and it may be a tiny little thing, but we’ve all got to make some kind of effort, the responsibility of the generations to come. Chekhov used to write these things in his great plays. It’s not for us, but for our children’s children. Maybe we can behave better, you know?

GD: Yeah, I hope people take that out of “Belfast,” if nothing else. And I guess that’s one of the reasons why it’s been so rapturously received all over the world and particularly back home in Belfast. Did you ever really expect the film to become so popular and beloved by critics and by audiences?

CH: No, no, never do. I mean, Ken made a story of his life. He didn’t know that this was going to, between the brilliant editing of Úna Ní Dhonghaíle, who’s just edited it in a way with Ken and it just keeps flowing and dancing and moving, but there’s so many little scenes that to me, when I saw it, I said, “Wow, it’s just pouring out,” and also, he’s giving space for the audience to see how they’re feeling. But nothing heavy, and having Van Morrison at the heart, like, “This is Belfast blues, baby,” as opposed to kind of sentimental strings. This is the hard, rainy, gray-nosed city and here is the people, and I thought it was very bold. I have a couple friends who’ve seen it, I know some people have objections to it, and that’s fine. I don’t mind. We all have different tastes. That’s fine for me. I know that some may have a political agenda about it, which I do dismiss because I think there’s politics in everything, everything you do. But if you can’t for a moment, suspend your own personal agenda, through the eyes of a nine-year-old and see what they see for a moment, how can we actually open up to each other and discuss things? I can say that, but I also think it’s such a positive film, even despite the violence and the parental strife. It’s such a positive film for us all, I think.

PREDICT the 2022 Oscar winners

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions