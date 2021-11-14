TV cinematographers panel: ‘Midnight Mass,’ ‘Queen Sugar,’ ‘Scenes from a Marriage,’ ‘Titans,’ ‘The Wheel of Time’ [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

The top cinematographers working on television reflect projects that truly embody why television is believed to be our best creative medium. Their projects touch the genres of fantasy, social dramas, superhero stories and family dramas. In a recent discussion, it was fascinating to hear which films influenced them into wanting to become cinematographers and what parts of the job they enjoy the most. Gold Derby recently had this discussion with Michael Fimognari (“Midnight Mass”), Antonio Calvache (“Queen Sugar”), Andrij Parekh (“Scenes from a Marriage”), Boris Mojsovski (“Titans”) and David Moxness (“The Wheel of Time”) during our recent “Meet the Experts” panel.

You can watch the TV cinematographers group panel above with these five directors of photography. Click on each person’s name above to be taken to their individual interview.

SEE Gold Derby interviews with 2022 Oscar contenders

For Fimognari, it was John Bailey’s work on the 1988 film “The Accidental Tourist” that stuck out in his mind. “It was the way that light came through lace curtains on a window and laid on the bed. I just noticed how the space made me feel about the character and the world.” Fimognari adds that he doesn’t even think there’s an actor in the shot but he still finds himself returning to it. “I still think about shots like that, and that shot in particular, as how quickly and beautifully you can inform a world just with the way light comes into a room.”

Moxness went with a more populist, but no less deserving choice. “It’s ‘2001: A Space Odyssey’ for me. When I saw that I was a young kid and I was just like, ‘Wow!’ I’d never seen anything like that before.” It doesn’t fall to a particular scene for him because the entirety of the film’s visuals were so striking to him. “I just thought the visuals throughout were just astounding. The interiors of spaceships and the lensing that was used. It just seemed so unique to me at the time…and ever since I’d grab dad’s super eight camera and then started at it.”

Mojsovski reflected on seeing “Last Tango in Paris” at an age that many would probably think was too young to see that kind of movie. “I know now how essentially cinematic it is to change the atmosphere by moving a curtain and closing a door or opening it. The space is now a completely different space.” He also learned from his father, who was also a cinematographer, about framing and blocking. “That’s kind of an exercise that we do all the time during blocking. We move ourselves so we’re facing the windows with all those things. I didn’t know any of that but I was slowly learning and am still learning to this day.”

When it came to which part of the cinematography process he enjoys the most, Parekh first says that he loves all of it but then zeroed in on everything that’s done to get ready for shooting. “I love prep. I love going to museums with directors and looking at paintings and talking about color.” He also talked about how he loves getting up at 4:30 AM to watch the sunrise and seeing what things look like when they’re finished, mixed and colored. “I think it’s all just an amazing experience. I think we’re so fortunate and we have the best jobs in the world.”

Calvache talked about what used to be his favorite aspect. “For me it used to be dailies. Looking at that, it was my family time. That’s what made me want to continue being a cinematographer no matter how hard the job was.” Nowadays Calvache isn’t so much about the dailies but rather seeing how everything comes together in the morning on set and the excitement that brings. “Just working on the lighting on scene, everything coming together in the morning…the dailies are real time now.”

PREDICTthe 2022 SAG Awards nominees through January 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions