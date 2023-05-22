‘Beef’ casting directors Claire Koonce and Charlene Lee: ‘It’s wonderful to explore these new pools of talent’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

The enthusiasm casting directors Claire Koonce and Charlene Lee have for the Netflix series “Beef” is obvious even now, weeks after its debut on the streaming giant.

“These roles aren’t on screen, and they’re a thrill to cast, it’s so much fun to cast and it’s wonderful to explore these new pools of talent,” Koonce tells Gold Derby in an exclusive video interview.

“The opportunity to find new actors and new faces is something that’s pretty rare,” adds Lee. “And it’s truly a testament to everyone who was part of the project that was so collaborative and open to finding the right person for each role, however long that process would take…. To be able to help bring to light characters that are so rich and interesting, flawed, and at the same time, we’re able to empathize with them. I think that’s just a testament to the writing.”

Created by Lee Sung Jin (who often goes by Sonny Lee), who also wrote multiple episodes, and starring Steven Yeun and Ali Wong, “Beef” is ostensibly about the fallout from a road rage incident between a handyman named Danny (played by Yeun) and a wealthy small business owner named Amy (played by Wong). But the twists and turns the series takes from its simple premise turn the show into a profound commentary on loneliness, mental health, and the human condition – all with a cast of primarily Asian actors in lead roles.

As executive producers, Yeun and Wong were with the project from its early days. But Koonce and Lee had to cast numerous key roles, including Danny’s brother and Amy’s husband “We tend to start with what’s on the page and what the showrunner is going for,” Koonce says of the casting process. “Knowing Sonny and knowing the tone that he wanted with the show and knowing the route that we were going to go with the plot, I think we kind of assumed that Steven and Ali were going to use this as an opportunity to stretch maybe some different muscles. So that’s kind of where we approached it from in terms of building up the chemistry that was based on Sonny’s vision.”

For Danny’s brother, Paul – who also ends up entangled with Amy as the series progresses – Koonce and Lee ended up casting Young Mazino in the part after seeing numerous actors. Mazino has been hailed as a breakout performer among the cast.

“The sibling chemistry between that character and Danny was so important, but also the chemistry between his character and Ali’s character, Amy, was also so important,” Lee says. “That was something, early on, we didn’t know that plotline would come into play. So we kind of had to factor that into the casting of Paul. Young obviously has amazing chemistry with Steven, but also with Ali. So romantic chemistry and non-romantic chemistry – all those things come into play as we go along in the process.”

“I think a lot of people feel like sometimes we’re in an audition room and we’re waiting for someone to come in and get it right,” Koonce adds of how they know the chemistry works. “That’s not really the case, actually. We had wonderful contenders for the role. And they had chemistry with Steven and Ali, but it was a different type of chemistry. And so, on our side, it kind of becomes, ‘What story do you want to tell if the chemistry moves in this direction, or if the chemistry moves in that direction?’ We got really excited about where it could go with Young.”

Another key role was Amy’s husband, George. That part went to Joseph Lee, an actor and fine artist who only made his acting debut five years ago in “Searching.”

“We were looking high and low to find somebody for that part because it was a really hard character to nail,” Lee says. “There could be an assumption that maybe George isn’t the sharpest tool in the shed or an assumption that he’s doing any of his ‘toxic positivity’ deliberately. There’s an earnestness to George that Joseph really captured. That was a hard one.”

“It was a tricky balance,” adds Koonce. “But I think you also had to really believe in his relationship with Amy, and his fighting for it, or else it doesn’t really work. So if it was just someone who was so easily dismissed, then I think that lowers the stakes of the story. Joseph really nailed each aspect of the character. There were certain people who were very good at playing one aspect of the character, but not the other. But I think finding empathy with that character, and in kind of just nailing that balance was something he did so well.”

All episodes of “Beef” are streaming on Netflix.

