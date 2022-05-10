Clancy Brown (‘Dexter: New Blood’) on going toe to toe with ‘the most storied serial killer of all time’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

Clancy Brown admits he was not familiar with “Dexter,” the Emmy-winning Showtime series starring Michael C. Hall, before signing on for the reboot, “Dexter: New Blood” in 2021. “I was a little afraid of it because, I thought, a hero who’s a serial killer?” Brown admits. “Plus I really liked Michael in ‘Six Feet Under’ and I didn’t want to see him be what I thought a serial killer would be. But it’s kind of a remarkable show. He’s such an attractive, horrible character. Once we started talking in earnest about doing it, I binged the whole thing and was blown away by how good it is and how good the writing was.” Watch the exclusive video interview above.

The reboot picks up 10 years after Dexter Morgan faked his own death in a hurricane. Now living in the small town of Iron Lake, New York, he hides his identity under the name of Jim Lindsay, a clerk at a local wilderness sporting gear store. In the first episode, his estranged son Harrison from his previous life arrives unannounced with mysterious motives. A string of incidents around Iron Lake causes Dexter to fear that the “Dark Passenger” within him, and potentially within his son, will come roaring back.

SEE our dozens of interviews with 2022 Emmy contenders

Brown plays Kurt Caldwell, a “big fish in a little pond,” as the actor refers to his character, whose adult son has gone missing (at the hands of Dexter). We soon learn the elder Caldwell is a serial killer in his own right. “The one thing I really loved about the arc was that Kurt just thought he was the s*** and he’s dealing with the most storied serial killer of all time,” Brown laughs. “I love that about Kurt and the whole town. I love that whole touch because I come from a little town.”

“Luckily, the way it was written, I didn’t have to manifest any intense misogyny,” he explains. “The way that Kurt understood it was that he was actually doing [women he murdered] a favor. He was actually saving them from the cruelty of the world and, as Kurt understood it, his father. His father was a horrible person. He thought, ‘I’ve got to kill these women in order to save them.’ Which is a very Dexter-ish justification. Dexter kills serial killers in order to save the world. Kurt thinks he’s killing these women in order to save them from the world.”

Brown also reminisces on a career that spans nearly 40 years, starting with his first film, “Bad Boys,” in 1983 opposite Sean Penn. “I felt really excited. It was the first movie I ever did,” he recalls. “It was in Chicago. I thought I was just going to live in Chicago and do theater for the rest of my life. We started shooting that film. Everybody was young and full of beans. It was intimidating and scary and when it was all over I thought, ‘I wanna do more of this! This is the bomb.’ So I packed up the car and my dog and moved out to L.A.”

PREDICT the 2022 Emmy nominees through July 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions