Cody Heller and Nicholas Hatton (‘Jury Duty’ executive producers): ‘The most terrifying thing was knowing this was a bit like a Jenga tower’ (Exclusive Video Interview)

When the genre-bending comedy “Jury Duty” launched its eight-episode run in April, Emmy nominations were the farthest thing from anyone’s mind. Of greater concern was simply having people know it was available at all, given that it was available on the little-known Amazon Freevee streaming service. “Actually, it was a blessing and a curse because it was such a crazy experimental undertaking,” admits Cody Heller, “Jury Duty’s” showrunner and executive producer. “There were moments where I was like, ‘OK, if the show blows up and fails, at least no one will probably see it because it’s on Freevee. But then once we finished it and we were all so proud of the work we’d done, we were like, ‘Oh man, I hope people watch it.'” Added fellow exec producer Nicholas Hatton: “To know that people have received the show in the spirit in which we intended has been beyond rewarding. I think it might be the most satisfying experience of my entire life.” See the exclusive video interview above.

That the series succeeded beyond anyone’s wildest dreams would be the understatement of Emmy season. Within two weeks of its April 7 premiere, word about the series started to spread and within a month and exploded into a social media phenomenon. It’s now logged more than 300 million views over TikTok. “It’s really a good old fashioned word of mouth story,” Hatten believes. “What’s so heartwarming and lovely is that anyone who comes in contact with the show ends up feeling very passionate about it.” And when the Emmy nominations were announced on July 12, “Jury Duty” had achieved the impossible, landing a Best Comedy Series nomination opposite the likes of “Ted Lasso” and “Abbott Elementary” along with noms for supporting actor James Marsden and its writing and casting.

Described as “The Office” meets “The Truman Show,” the series follows a regular citizen named Ronald Gladden who signs up for what he thinks is a documentary about jury service. Instead, he’s the unwitting center of a fake jury trial where everyone surrounding him is an actor – but in which he emerges as the hero.

Hatton had worked with Sacha Baron Cohen as a producer on both the mockmentary sequel “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” and the Showtime political satire “Who is America?” But he lived in mortal fear that Gladden would become wise to the ruse “every second of evert day, whether I was awake or having night terrors about it.” The hardest part for the actors and crew was “never making Ronald feel like he was the butt of the joke or punishing him in any way. But we created an entirely fake world for him for three weeks, for every single breath he took… The most terrifying thing was knowing this was a bit like a Jenga tower. One false move and the thing could come down. That was the persistent fear whilst making it.”

Heller feared the jig was up the first time Gladden turned to Marsden and said, “This feels like a reality show.” That’s when she said she crawled under the desk and said to Hatton, “It’s over, it’s done for.” She recalls, “But then the more I thought about it, the more I thought, ‘Wait, I don’t think he meant it like that. He just meant a lot of wild stuff is happening here.’ Also, the fact he said this to James meant he in no way suspected what was really going on.”

Indeed, Marsden’s portrayal of himself as a somewhat entitled Hollywood jerk was key. “I cannot imagine the show without him,” Hatton stresses. “When he rocked up to our dilapidated courthouse in Huntington Park, we told him, ‘Listen, we’re going to do a three-week live theater thing where you have to be in character the entire time. You’ll have to just be there and live it and suck it up,’ and James dove in headfirst.” “The guy is a bonafide movie star,” Heller adds, “and the fact he was willing just sit in court for boring days on end, down for the whole thing, was remarkable. His improv skills are so amazing. So were those of the rest of the cast.”

Indeed, casting director Susie Farris more than earned her Emmy nomination, Heller and Hatton agree. Hatton calls her work in finding such a brilliant ensemble “truly astonishing. It was all the more astonishing because we didn’t give her a huge amount to work with due to the clandestine nature of the setup of the show and the fact we were really going for folks who hadn’t achieved a certain level of fame. So Susie was really working off morsels. There was a lot of faith that she had in us that we weren’t a gigantic waste of her time. The result is truly an ensemble piece.”

