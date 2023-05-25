Colin Heck (‘Mulligan’) describes how the show creators have always written with animation in mind [Exclusive video interview]

“Mulligan” supervising director Colin Heck says that creators Robert Carlock and Sam Means have always written their live action material as if it were meant for animation. “Their stuff will get zany at times and the pacing is very fast. They like the rhythms that you can achieve in animation if you go fast enough,” Heck tells Gold Derby during our recent Meet the Experts: TV Animation panel (watch the exclusive video interview above).

Heck found that he often had to reel in the hopes that Carlock and Means had for what they could do in the series. “When live action writers come to animation for the first time, they think the possibilities are endless and you can do whatever you want and that’s true to an extent. So there was an education process but they picked it up really quickly.”

SEE over 200 video interviews with 2023 Emmy contenders

“Mulligan,” which is currently streaming on Netflix, looks at the aftermath of Earth following an apocalyptic alien attack which gets foiled by Matty Mulligan (Nat Faxon), a working-class guy from Boston. Now viewed as a hero to the very few survivors, Matty is made the President by a manipulative politician who also becomes his vice president. Also helping Matty rebuild society are Lucy (Chrissy Teigen), Dr. Farrah Braun (Tina Fey), Simon Prioleau (Sam Richardson) and Axatrax (Phil LaMarr).

One of the biggest pieces of casting for the show is having former “Saturday Night Live” star Dana Carvey as the scheming Senator Cartwright LaMarr and any other random character they might need. “He was game to do basically anything that we asked of him. In addition to doing Lamarr he does a lot of incidental voices like a guy that got his butt shot off in one scene. He was a willing utility player through all this stuff.” Heck particularly enjoyed when Carvey would tell random stories from his life. “He just would tell stories about when he was a waiter in a hotel serving Rich Little stuff or about being in entertainment and I kept getting yelled at like, ‘Hey! Stop him from telling all these stories. We have to finish the records.’”

By the time Heck came on board the show, the look for the program had mostly taken shape but it still required some adjustments. “My responsibility was simplifying it and streamlining it so it was easier to animate because the original versions of these characters had a lot of lines on their faces.” But his adjustments ended up being pretty minimal as a lot of the look had gotten done before Heck arrived. “I was largely working with the style they set.”

PREDICT the 2023 Emmy nominees through July 12

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions