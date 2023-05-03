Costume designers Colleen Atwood and Mark Sutherland on moving ‘Wednesday’ into a ‘modern world’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

Costume designers Colleen Atwood and Mark Sutherland knew from the start that director Tim Burton and actress Jenna Ortega would put their own spin on the iconic Addams family in Netflix’s hit comedy series “Wednesday.” As Atwood puts it, the family is “related to the real world. They weren’t just somebody up on a hill that never left. So, they branched out a little. They made new friends. It made it really fun for us in that sense.” Watch our exclusive video interview above.

The dark comedy series follows Wednesday Addams’ years as a student at NeverMore Academy, when she attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a killing spree and solve the mystery that embroiled her parents. “Wednesday” is the second-most viewed English-language series in Netflix history, amassing more than one billion hours of viewership from more than 150 million households.

Although the titular character is known for her dark fashion sense, creating multiple looks from black fabrics was no easy task. “We were moving Wednesday into a modern world,” says Sutherland. “People of her generation could connect with [her]. The black and white was just about finding different combinations, for different things, for different scenarios. Wednesday had a lot to do in that series. She was action Wednesday, she was stealth Wednesday, the glamorous Wednesday. It’s just about thinking about costumes in those different scenarios.”

“It’s quite difficult, actually, to create a number of costumes for one character and keep it changing,” he continues. Atwood adds, “We had a lot of night stuff too. It’s just the juxtaposition of texture, so using fabrics that are black, but kick back light so you get a reflection off them next to a more textural black that might soak up a little more light. There were a lot of technical things for each change that we took on.”

The costume designers go into detail about dressing the more colorful characters in the series, including Enid Sinclair (Emma Myers), Principal Weems (Gwendoline Christie) and Marilyn Thornhill (Christina Ricci). They also reveal the most difficult costumes to create and Atwood, a four-time Oscar winner, shares some fun stories about her first trip to the Academy Awards. “I had no money,” she confesses. “Every time that I’ve gotten nominated for the Oscar, the year before I’ve had a crap year for work.” She borrowed a dress from a friend, and even helped a woman fix her gown in ladies room. “You’re always working no matter what!”

