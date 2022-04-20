Comedy Actor Emmy predictions 2022: It’s no laughing matter as Jason Sudeikis takes on Steve Martin, Martin Short, Bill Hader …

Last year’s Best Comedy Actor Emmy winner was Jason Sudeikis, who claimed his first trophy for playing the titular inspirational soccer coach on Apple’s “Ted Lasso.” He essentially won that race in a cakewalk, with no serious threats to take him down. This time around is much different. Not only will Sudeikis face off at the 2022 Emmys against “Only Murders in the Building’s” hilarious duo of Steve Martin and Martin Short, but also former winners Bill Hader for “Barry” (2018-19) and Donald Glover for “Atlanta” (2017), plus frequent nominee Anthony Anderson (“Black-ish”), among others.

Scroll down to see Gold Derby’s Comedy Actor Emmy predictions 2022, listed in order of their racetrack odds. Our Emmy odds are based on the combined forecasts of thousands of readers, including Experts we’ve polled from major media outlets, Editors who cover awards year-round for this website, Top 24 Users who did the best predicting last year’s nominations, All-Star Users who had the best prediction scores over the last two years, and the mass of Users who make up our biggest predictions bloc.

1. Jason Sudeikis (“Ted Lasso”) — 18/5 odds

The Emmy. The Golden Globe. The Critics Choice. The SAG Award. Sudeikis’ awards mantel just keeps getting heavier and heavier. Unless Emmy voters suddenly decide to spread the wealth and let someone else ascend to the podium, our odds-makers suspect Sudeikis will be the latest funnyman to repeat in this category. He would join a list of other recent multiple champs like Hader, Jeffrey Tambor (“Transparent”), Jim Parsons (“The Big Bang Theory”), Alec Baldwin (“30 Rock”) and Tony Shalhoub (“Monk”).

2. Steve Martin (“Only Murders in the Building”) — 9/2 odds

The veteran comedian already has one Emmy to his name for writing “The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour” (1969), but this would be his first acting trophy. He plays Charles-Haden Savage on the hit comedy, a podcast fanatic and former actor who becomes involved in solving a murder within his own building. In a savvy strategy, Hulu has announced it will stream Season 2 of “Only Murders in the Building” while Emmy voting for Season 1 is going on, which will help keep Martin top of mind as voters mark their ballots.

3. Bill Hader (“Barry”) — 5/1 odds

The last two times “Barry” was eligible at the Emmys, Hader won for acting and also reaped bids for producing, directing and writing. Not too shabby. The HBO comedy series about a hitman who yearns to be an actor has been off the air for three years, due in part to Covid-19 but also because Hader wanted to take a break. While it remains to be seen whether Emmy voters still embrace the show as they once did, early critics’ reviews for Season 3 are strong, with Variety, RoberEbert.com and The Playlist all giving it a perfect score.

4. Donald Glover (“Atlanta”) — 6/1 odds

FX’s “Atlanta” was actually off the air for four years before it returned in March for Season 3. Glover prevailed in this category four years ago for playing Earnest “Earn” Marks, a college dropout who struggles making ends meet while helping his cousin’s rap career. Like Hader, Glover also reaped Emmy noms for producing, writing and directing for each of the first two seasons. The last person to win Best Comedy Actor after a multi-year break was Kelsey Grammer (“Frasier”), who had a six-year gap between his third win (1998) and his fourth (2004).

5. Martin Short (“Only Murders in the Building”) — 13/2 odds

Short is a two-time Emmy champion for writing “SCTV Network 90” (1983) and hosting “A Tribute to Mel Brooks” (2014). Like his buddy Steve Martin, Martin Short is still looking to clutch his first acting trophy. He takes on the role of Oliver Putnam in “Only Murders in the Building,” a struggling Broadway director who comes up with the idea of making a podcast out of the tragedy that’s just taken place at their affluent apartment building. The comedy vet also shares many scenes with his TV son, with whom Oliver has an estranged relationship.

6. Anthony Anderson (“Black-ish”) — 22/1 odds

Even though Anderson has yet to win an Emmy after 11 career losses for starring as Andre “Dre” Johnson and producing “Black-ish,” the final season could bring him some much-needed love. Just ask Jon Hamm (“Mad Men”), Matthew Rhys (“The Americans”) and Sarah Jessica Parker (“Sex and the City”), all of whom finally won for their swan songs after repeatedly being skunked. The emotional “Black-ish” series finale aired April 19 on ABC after eight years and 175 episodes.

Also watch out for: Nicholas Hoult (“The Great”), Don Cheadle (“Black Monday”), Larry David (“Curb Your Enthusiasm”), Matt Berry (“What We Do in the Shadows”), John Cena (“Peacemaker”), Ricky Gervais (“After Life”).

PREDICT the 2022 Emmy Awards nominees now

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?