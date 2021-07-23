Comedy Guest Actor: Emmys 2021 episode submissions for Alec Baldwin, Dave Chappelle, Morgan Freeman, Daniel Kaluuya, Dan Levy

Per Emmy tradition, all of the guest acting contenders had to designate their episode submissions on the initial nominations ballot, so we already know all of the entries for the Best Comedy Guest Actor nominees. (Conversely, leads and supportings choose their installments after nominations.) The 2021 Emmy nominees for this category are Alec Baldwin (“Saturday Night Live”), Dave Chappelle (“Saturday Night Live”), Morgan Freeman (“The Kominsky Method”), Daniel Kaluuya (“Saturday Night Live”) and Dan Levy (“Saturday Night Live”). Scroll down to see which episodes the Emmy voters will be watching to judge the nominees’ performances.

Baldwin’s submission for “Saturday Night Live” is “Host: Dave Chappelle,” which aired November 7 on NBC as the sixth episode of Season 46. Emmy ballot description: “In the Biden Victory cold open, Beck, as Wolf Blitzer, talks about the election results, and we hear from Alec Baldwin, as Trump; Jim Carrey, as Joe Biden; Maya Rudolph, as Kamala Harris; Alex, as John King, and Chloe, as Kayleigh McEnany.” This marks Baldwin’s 20th career Emmy nomination. He previously won for “30 Rock” (twice) and “SNL” (once).

Chappelle’s submission for “Saturday Night Live” is “Host: Dave Chappelle,” which aired November 7 on NBC as the sixth episode of Season 46. Emmy ballot description: “In a sixteen minute monologue, Chappelle addresses race and politics in America just after a contentious election. Parodies include Super Mario’s 35th anniversary and ad execs who fire stereotypical Black characters like Uncle Ben, Aunt Jemima and Count Chocula. Two live performances by Foo Fighters.” This marks Chappelle’s 10th career Emmy nomination. He previously won for “SNL,” “Dave Chappelle: Equanimity” and “Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones” (twice).

Freeman’s submission for “The Kominsky Method” is “Chapter 20. The Round Toes, Of The High Shoes,” which streamed May 28 on Netflix as the fourth episode of Season 3. Emmy ballot description: “Morgan Freeman plays a fictional version of himself and comes into Sandy’s life when Margaret scores a supporting role on his new TV series.” This marks Freeman’s third Emmy nomination after “The Story of God with Morgan Freeman” and “L’empereur.”

Kaluuya’s submission for “Saturday Night Live” is “Host: Daniel Kaluuya,” which aired April 3 on NBC as the 16th episode of Season 46. Emmy ballot description: “Daniel talks about his gaffe while accepting an award at The Golden Globes during his monologue. Parodies include a Britney Spears talk show; Daniel as a game show host that tries to convince African Americans to take the vaccine and ‘Scattergories.’ Two live performances by St. Vincent.” This marks Kaluuya’s first career Emmy nomination.

Levy’s submission for “Saturday Night Live” is “Host: Dan Levy,” which aired February 6 on NBC as the 11th episode of Season 46. Emmy ballot description: “Dan walks around the ‘SNL’ studio to show how the show is produced during Covid with over the top protection. Parodies include a Super Bowl Pre-Game show and party; a Universal Studios Tour and a film commercial for Zillow where listings are sultry. Two live performances by Phoebe Bridgers.” This marks Levy’s sixth career Emmy nomination. He won four times in 2020 for “Schitt’s Creek” (producing, acting, writing, directing).

For a complete list of all Emmys 2021 episode submissions announced so far for lead and supporting, join our special discussion in the Gold Derby forums. Television Academy voters are asked to watch each of the episodes submitted for that category before marking their ballots.

PREDICTthe 2021 Emmy winners through September 19

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?