Comedy Guest Actress: Emmys 2021 episode submissions for Jane Adams, Yvette Nicole Brown, Bernadette Peters, Issa Rae, Maya Rudolph, Kristen Wiig

Per Emmy tradition, all of the guest acting contenders had to designate their episode submissions on the initial nominations ballot, so we already know all of the entries for the Best Comedy Guest Actress nominees. (Conversely, leads and supportings choose their installments after nominations.) The 2021 Emmy nominees for this category are Jane Adams (“Hacks”), Yvette Nicole Brown (“A Black Lady Sketch Show”), Bernadette Peters (“Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist”), Issa Rae (“A Black Lady Sketch Show”), Maya Rudolph (“Saturday Night Live”) and Kristen Wiig (“Saturday Night Live”). Scroll down to see which episodes the Emmy voters will be watching to judge the nominees’ performances.

Adams’ submission for “Hacks” is “I Think She Will,” which streamed June 10 on HBO Max as the 10th episode of Season 1. Emmy ballot description: “The recently widowed Nina Daniels is going through a lot. She needs her daughter Ava to help her with her cable bill, funeral arrangements and not breaking down every five minutes. She finally enjoys some relief and laughter when comedy legend Deborah Vance delivers a surprise eulogy/roast at her husband’s funeral.” This marks Adams’ first career Emmy nomination.

Brown’s submission for “A Black Lady Sketch Show” is “But the Tilapias Are Fine Though, Right?,” which aired April 23 on HBO as the first episode of Season 2. Emmy ballot description: “In ‘Courtroom Kiki Pt. 2,’ Yvette returns as Judge Harper, leader of the fabled Black lady courtroom. When a man arrives and disrupts the celebration of Black womanhood, Judge Harper compassionately dismisses him so she, her colleagues, and the jury can resume their commemoration of this rare occurrence.” This marks Brown’s first career Emmy nomination.

Peters’ submission for “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” is “Zoey’s Extraordinary Girls’ Night,” which aired April 18 on NBC as the 10th episode of Season 2. Emmy ballot description: “Zoey gets more than she bargained for when she tries to help Emily with a problem. Maggie reconnects with an old friend, Deb (Peters). Max, Simon and Mo have a bonding night together.” This marks Peters’ third career Emmy nomination after “The Muppet Show” and “Ally McBeal.”

Rae’s submission for “A Black Lady Sketch Show” is “My Booty Look Juicy, Don’t It?,” which aired May 14 on HBO as the fourth episode of Season 2. Emmy ballot description: “In ‘Gang Retreat,’ Issa returns as Jess, the wise-cracking Coral Reefs gang member. Jess gleefully thwarts the gang-leader’s attempts to facilitate a corporate retreat by cracking jokes during every activity. After being banished to the juice bar, Jess contritely returns to the group with better(ish) behavior to continue bonding.” This marks Rae’s sixth career Emmy nomination after acting in “Insecure” (twice), producing “Insecure” and producing “A Black Lady Sketch Show” (twice).

Rudolph’s submission for “Saturday Night Live” is “Host: Maya Rudolph,” which aired March 27 on NBC as the 15th episode of Season 46. Emmy ballot description: “Maya’s monologue recalls her early days at ‘SNL.’ Sketches include Maya as Kamala Harris hosting a Unity Seder and Maya singing with the cast about boomers excited about being vaccinated. In a parody of ‘The Shining,’ Maya takes a stroll down memory lane at ‘SNL.'” This marks Rudolph’s eighth career Emmy nomination after “SNL” (twice), “The Good Place” (thrice) and “Big Mouth” (twice). She won two times in 2020 for “SNL” and “Big Mouth.”

Wiig’s submission for “Saturday Night Live” is “Host: Kristen Wiig,” which aired December 19 on NBC as the ninth episode of Season 46. Emmy ballot description: “Kristen sings her own version of ‘My Favorite Things’ in her monologue. Parodies include Mike Pence getting vaccinated; a 1950’s game show; ‘Home Alone’ and a naughty Grinch. In a Christmas morning film, Kristen sings about the only gift she got as the mom: a robe. Performances by Dua Lipa.” This marks Wiig’s ninth career Emmy nomination after “SNL” (six times), “The Looney Tunes Show” and “The Spoils of Babylon.”

