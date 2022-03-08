‘Coming 2 America’ makeup and hair Oscar nominees: ‘It was a love story to the culture’ [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

“It was a love story to the culture,” says Carla Farmer about working on “Coming 2 America”. For our recent webchat she adds, “I just feel blessed to have worked on another Eddie Murphy film and do it in such a way, where we were able to create history and create some beautiful black images to hair.” Watch our exclusive interview above with the film’s Oscar-nominated hair department heads Farmer and Stacey Morris as well as special effects makeup artist Mike Moreno.

“Coming 2 America” is the sequel to the iconic 1988 film “Coming to America.” In the follow-up, King Akeem (Murphy) returns to Queens, New York, to find his son and bring him to Zamunda. Stream the film on Amazon Prime.

Moreno confesses, “In my career I’ve done so many makeups on many people. A lot of time they don’t act great, or they like hide in it. And then in Eddie and Arsenio Hall, you have the greatest actors ever who are in the makeup. So they’re doing the full expression on how you designed it to be.”

The film has a mix of characters from New York, the fictional Zamunda and the neighboring Nextdooria. Morris reveals, “From the film before we knew what that was aesthetically, but then we had the freedom to create from this new world that we hadn’t seen before, Nextdooria. It’s like being a kid in the candy store. With Nextdooria they have more of a tribal or African influenced Afro-centric hair. We can be more urban and edgy with them. It created this platform where in the film we had so many different looks that will influence from so many different places.”

The original “Coming to America” received a Best Makeup Oscar nomination in 1986 for Rick Baker. And these artists have followed in his footsteps receiving Academy Awards nominations for the 2022 ceremony. Farmer admits, “You dream about these things.” Moreno adds, “It’s more than that. When you’re dreaming you’re sleeping. We’re awake right now.”

