Complete list of 2020 Emmys episode submissions revealed [UPDATING]

We’re exclusively revealing all 2020 Emmy Awards episode submissions throughout the next few days. All guest acting titles were indicated on the ballots from early July. The program, lead and supporting contender episodes are courtesy of networks, studios and/or personal reps. The 72nd annual Emmys will be live (yet virtual) September 20 on ABC and hosted by Jimmy Kimmel (“Jimmy Kimmel Live”).
Each drama series and comedy series must submit six episodes for voters to view. Each lead and supporting nominee from dramas and comedies enter one episode each. Leads in the movie/limited categories are viewed for their entire programs, but supportings in that genre also entire a single title each. The complete list for all confirmed submissions is below.
UPDATED ON 8/3:
COMEDY SERIES:
“Curb Your Enthusiasm” – 6 TBA
“Dead to Me” – 6 TBA
“The Good Place” – 6 TBA
“Insecure” – 6 TBA
“The Kominsky Method” – 6 TBA
“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” – 6 TBA
“Schitt’s Creek” – 6 TBA
“What We Do in the Shadows” – 6 TBA
COMEDY ACTRESS:
Christina Applegate (“Dead to Me”) – TBA
Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”) – TBA
Linda Cardellini (“Dead to Me”) – TBA
Catherine O’Hara (“Schitt’s Creek”) – TBA
Issa Rae (“Insecure”) – “Lowkey Happy”
Tracee Ellis Ross (“Black-ish”) – TBA
COMEDY ACTOR:
Anthony Anderson (“Black-ish”) – TBA
Don Cheadle (“Black Monday”) – TBA
Ted Danson (“The Good Place”) – TBA
Michael Douglas (“The Kominsky Method”) – TBA
Eugene Levy (“Schitt’s Creek”) – TBA
Ramy Youssef (“Ramy”) – TBA
COMEDY SUPPORTING ACTRESS:
Alex Borstein (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”) – TBA
D’Arcy Carden (“The Good Place”) – TBA
Betty Gilpin (“GLOW”) – TBA
Marin Hinkle (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”) – TBA
Kate McKinnon (“Saturday Night Live”) – “Host: Daniel Craig”
Annie Murphy (“Schitt’s Creek”) – TBA
Yvonne Orji (“Insecure”) – TBA
Cecily Strong (“Saturday Night Live”) – TBA
COMEDY SUPPORTING ACTOR:
Mahershala Ali (“Ramy”) – TBA
Alan Arkin (“The Kominsky Method”) – TBA
Andre Braugher (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”) – TBA
Sterling K. Brown (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”) – “Panty Pose”
William Jackson Harper (“The Good Place”) – TBA
Daniel Levy (“Schitt’s Creek”) – TBA
Tony Shalhoub (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”) – TBA
Kenan Thompson (“Saturday Night Live”) – TBA
COMEDY GUEST ACTRESS:
Angela Bassett (“A Black Lady Sketch Show”) – “The Baddest *****”
Bette Midler (“The Politician”) – “Vienna”
Maya Rudolph (“The Good Place”) – “You’ve Changed, Man”
Maya Rudolph (“Saturday Night Live”) – “Host: Eddie Murphy”
Wanda Sykes (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”) – “A Jewish Girls Walks into the Apollo”
Phoebe Waller-Bridge (“Saturday Night Live”) – “Host: Phoebe-Waller-Bridge”
COMEDY GUEST ACTOR:
Adam Driver (“Saturday Night Live”) – “Host: Adam Driver”
Luke Kirby (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”) – “It’s Comedy or Cabbage”
Eddie Murphy (“Saturday Night Live”) – “Host: Eddie Murphy”
Dev Patel (“Modern Love”) – “When Cupid Is a Prying Journalist”
Brad Pitt (“Saturday Night Live”) – “At Home #2”
Fred Willard (“Modern Family”) – “Legacy”
DRAMA SERIES:
“Better Call Saul” – 6 TBA
“The Crown” – 6 TBA
“The Handmaid’s Tale” – 6 TBA
“Killing Eve” – 6 TBA
“The Mandalorian” – 6 TBA
“Ozark” – 6 TBA
“Stranger Things” – 6 TBA
“Succession” – 6 TBA
DRAMA ACTRESS:
Jennifer Aniston (“The Morning Show”) – TBA
Olivia Colman (“The Crown”) – TBA
Jodie Comer (“Killing Eve”) – TBA
Laura Linney (“Ozark”) – TBA
Sandra Oh (“Killing Eve”) – TBA
Zendaya (“Euphoria”) – TBA
DRAMA ACTOR:
Jason Bateman (“Ozark”) – TBA
Sterling K. Brown (“This Is Us”) – TBA
Steve Carell (“The Morning Show”) – TBA
Brian Cox (“Succession”) – TBA
Billy Porter (“Pose”) – TBA
Jeremy Strong (“Succession”) – “This Is Not for Tears”
DRAMA SUPPORTING ACTRESS:
Helena Bonham Carter (“The Crown”) – TBA
Laura Dern (“Big Little Lies”) – TBA
Julia Garner (“Ozark”) – TBA
Thandie Newton (“Westworld”) – TBA
Fiona Shaw (“Killing Eve”) – TBA
Sarah Snook (“Succession”) – TBA
Meryl Streep (“Big Little Lies”) – TBA
Samira Wiley (“The Handmaid’s Tale”) – TBA
DRAMA SUPPORTING ACTOR:
Nicholas Braun (“Succession”) – TBA
Billy Crudup (“The Morning Show”) – TBA
Kieran Culkin (“Succession”) – TBA
Mark Duplass (“The Morning Show”) – TBA
Giancarlo Esposito (“Better Call Saul”) – TBA
Matthew Macfadyen (“Succession”) – TBA
Bradley Whitford (“The Handmaid’s Tale”) – TBA
Jeffrey Wright (“Westworld”) – “Crisis Theory”
DRAMA GUEST ACTRESS:
Alexis Bledel (“The Handmaid’s Tale”) – “God Bless The Child”
Laverne Cox (“Orange Is the New Black”) – “God Bless America”
Cherry Jones (“Succession”) – “Tern Haven”
Phylicia Rashad (“This Is Us”) – “Flip a Coin”
Cicely Tyson (“How to Get Away with Murder”) – “Stay”
Harriet Walter (“Succession”) – “Return”
DRAMA GUEST ACTOR:
Jason Bateman (“The Outsider”) – “Fish in a Barrel”
James Cromwell (“Succession”) – “Dundee”
Giancarlo Esposito (“The Mandalorian”) – “Redemption”
Ron Cephas Jones (“This Is Us”) – “After the Fire”
Andrew Scott (“Black Mirror”) – “Smithereens”
Martin Short (“The Morning Show”) – “Chaos Is the New Cocaine”
MOVIE/LIMITED SUPPORTING ACTRESS:
Uzo Aduba (“Mrs. America”) – TBA
Toni Collette (“Unbelievable”) – TBA
Margo Martindale (“Mrs. America”) – TBA
Jean Smart (“Watchmen”) – TBA
Holland Taylor (“Hollywood”) – TBA
Tracey Ullman (“Mrs. America”) –
MOVIE/LIMITED SUPPORTING ACTOR:
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (“Watchmen”) – TBA
Jovan Adepo (“Watchmen”) – TBA
Tituss Burgess (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”) – Full Movie
Louis Gossett, Jr. (“Watchmen”) – TBA
Dylan McDermott (“Hollywood”) – TBA
Jim Parsons (“Hollywood”) – TBA
COMPETITION PROGRAM:
“The Masked Singer” – TBA
“Nailed It!” – TBA
“RuPaul’s Drag Race” – TBA
“Top Chef” – TBA
“The Voice” – TBA
REALITY HOST:
Nicole Byer (“Nailed It!”) – TBA
RuPaul Charles (“RuPaul’s Drag Race”) – TBA
Padma Lakshmi, Tom Colicchio (“Top Chef”) – TBA
Amy Poehler, Nick Offerman (“Making It”) – TBA
Queer Eye Hosts (“Queer Eye”) – TBA
Shark Tank Hosts (“Shark Tank”) – TBA
VARIETY SKETCH SERIES:
“A Black Lady Sketch Show” – TBA
“Drunk History” – TBA
“Saturday Night Live” – TBA
VARIETY TALK SERIES:
“Daily Show with Trevor Noah” – TBA
“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” – TBA
“Jimmy Kimmel Live” – TBA
“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” – TBA
“Late Show with Stephen Colbert” – TBA
