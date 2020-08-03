Complete list of 2020 Emmys episode submissions revealed [UPDATING]

We’re exclusively revealing all 2020 Emmy Awards episode submissions throughout the next few days. All guest acting titles were indicated on the ballots from early July. The program, lead and supporting contender episodes are courtesy of networks, studios and/or personal reps. The 72nd annual Emmys will be live (yet virtual) September 20 on ABC and hosted by Jimmy Kimmel (“Jimmy Kimmel Live”).

Each drama series and comedy series must submit six episodes for voters to view. Each lead and supporting nominee from dramas and comedies enter one episode each. Leads in the movie/limited categories are viewed for their entire programs, but supportings in that genre also entire a single title each. The complete list for all confirmed submissions is below.

UPDATED ON 8/3:

Sterling K. Brown, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Jeremy Strong, Jeffrey Wright.

COMEDY SERIES:

“Curb Your Enthusiasm” – 6 TBA

“Dead to Me” – 6 TBA

“The Good Place” – 6 TBA

“Insecure” – 6 TBA

“The Kominsky Method” – 6 TBA

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” – 6 TBA

“Schitt’s Creek” – 6 TBA

“What We Do in the Shadows” – 6 TBA

COMEDY ACTRESS:

Christina Applegate (“Dead to Me”) – TBA

Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”) – TBA

Linda Cardellini (“Dead to Me”) – TBA

Catherine O’Hara (“Schitt’s Creek”) – TBA

Issa Rae (“Insecure”) – “Lowkey Happy”

Tracee Ellis Ross (“Black-ish”) – TBA

COMEDY ACTOR:

Anthony Anderson (“Black-ish”) – TBA

Don Cheadle (“Black Monday”) – TBA

Ted Danson (“The Good Place”) – TBA

Michael Douglas (“The Kominsky Method”) – TBA

Eugene Levy (“Schitt’s Creek”) – TBA

Ramy Youssef (“Ramy”) – TBA

COMEDY SUPPORTING ACTRESS:

Alex Borstein (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”) – TBA

D’Arcy Carden (“The Good Place”) – TBA

Betty Gilpin (“GLOW”) – TBA

Marin Hinkle (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”) – TBA

Kate McKinnon (“Saturday Night Live”) – “Host: Daniel Craig”

Annie Murphy (“Schitt’s Creek”) – TBA

Yvonne Orji (“Insecure”) – TBA

Cecily Strong (“Saturday Night Live”) – TBA

COMEDY SUPPORTING ACTOR:

Mahershala Ali (“Ramy”) – TBA

Alan Arkin (“The Kominsky Method”) – TBA

Andre Braugher (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”) – TBA

Sterling K. Brown (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”) – “Panty Pose”

William Jackson Harper (“The Good Place”) – TBA

Daniel Levy (“Schitt’s Creek”) – TBA

Tony Shalhoub (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”) – TBA

Kenan Thompson (“Saturday Night Live”) – TBA

COMEDY GUEST ACTRESS:

Angela Bassett (“A Black Lady Sketch Show”) – “The Baddest *****”

Bette Midler (“The Politician”) – “Vienna”

Maya Rudolph (“The Good Place”) – “You’ve Changed, Man”

Maya Rudolph (“Saturday Night Live”) – “Host: Eddie Murphy”

Wanda Sykes (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”) – “A Jewish Girls Walks into the Apollo”

Phoebe Waller-Bridge (“Saturday Night Live”) – “Host: Phoebe-Waller-Bridge”

COMEDY GUEST ACTOR:

Adam Driver (“Saturday Night Live”) – “Host: Adam Driver”

Luke Kirby (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”) – “It’s Comedy or Cabbage”

Eddie Murphy (“Saturday Night Live”) – “Host: Eddie Murphy”

Dev Patel (“Modern Love”) – “When Cupid Is a Prying Journalist”

Brad Pitt (“Saturday Night Live”) – “At Home #2”

Fred Willard (“Modern Family”) – “Legacy”

DRAMA SERIES:

“Better Call Saul” – 6 TBA

“The Crown” – 6 TBA

“The Handmaid’s Tale” – 6 TBA

“Killing Eve” – 6 TBA

“The Mandalorian” – 6 TBA

“Ozark” – 6 TBA

“Stranger Things” – 6 TBA

“Succession” – 6 TBA DRAMA ACTRESS:

Jennifer Aniston (“The Morning Show”) – TBA

Olivia Colman (“The Crown”) – TBA

Jodie Comer (“Killing Eve”) – TBA

Laura Linney (“Ozark”) – TBA

Sandra Oh (“Killing Eve”) – TBA

Zendaya (“Euphoria”) – TBA DRAMA ACTOR:

Jason Bateman (“Ozark”) – TBA

Sterling K. Brown (“This Is Us”) – TBA

Steve Carell (“The Morning Show”) – TBA

Brian Cox (“Succession”) – TBA

Billy Porter (“Pose”) – TBA

Jeremy Strong (“Succession”) – “This Is Not for Tears” DRAMA SUPPORTING ACTRESS:

Helena Bonham Carter (“The Crown”) – TBA

Laura Dern (“Big Little Lies”) – TBA

Julia Garner (“Ozark”) – TBA

Thandie Newton (“Westworld”) – TBA

Fiona Shaw (“Killing Eve”) – TBA

Sarah Snook (“Succession”) – TBA

Meryl Streep (“Big Little Lies”) – TBA

Samira Wiley (“The Handmaid’s Tale”) – TBA DRAMA SUPPORTING ACTOR:

Nicholas Braun (“Succession”) – TBA

Billy Crudup (“The Morning Show”) – TBA

Kieran Culkin (“Succession”) – TBA

Mark Duplass (“The Morning Show”) – TBA

Giancarlo Esposito (“Better Call Saul”) – TBA

Matthew Macfadyen (“Succession”) – TBA

Bradley Whitford (“The Handmaid’s Tale”) – TBA

Jeffrey Wright (“Westworld”) – “Crisis Theory” DRAMA GUEST ACTRESS:

Alexis Bledel (“The Handmaid’s Tale”) – “God Bless The Child”

Laverne Cox (“Orange Is the New Black”) – “God Bless America”

Cherry Jones (“Succession”) – “Tern Haven”

Phylicia Rashad (“This Is Us”) – “Flip a Coin”

Cicely Tyson (“How to Get Away with Murder”) – “Stay”

Harriet Walter (“Succession”) – “Return” DRAMA GUEST ACTOR:

Jason Bateman (“The Outsider”) – “Fish in a Barrel”

James Cromwell (“Succession”) – “Dundee”

Giancarlo Esposito (“The Mandalorian”) – “Redemption”

Ron Cephas Jones (“This Is Us”) – “After the Fire”

Andrew Scott (“Black Mirror”) – “Smithereens”

Martin Short (“The Morning Show”) – “Chaos Is the New Cocaine” MOVIE/LIMITED SUPPORTING ACTRESS:

Uzo Aduba (“Mrs. America”) – TBA

Toni Collette (“Unbelievable”) – TBA

Margo Martindale (“Mrs. America”) – TBA

Jean Smart (“Watchmen”) – TBA

Holland Taylor (“Hollywood”) – TBA

Tracey Ullman (“Mrs. America”) – MOVIE/LIMITED SUPPORTING ACTOR:

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (“Watchmen”) – TBA

Jovan Adepo (“Watchmen”) – TBA

Tituss Burgess (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”) – Full Movie

Louis Gossett, Jr. (“Watchmen”) – TBA

Dylan McDermott (“Hollywood”) – TBA

Jim Parsons (“Hollywood”) – TBA COMPETITION PROGRAM:

“The Masked Singer” – TBA

“Nailed It!” – TBA

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” – TBA

“Top Chef” – TBA

“The Voice” – TBA REALITY HOST:

Nicole Byer (“Nailed It!”) – TBA

RuPaul Charles (“RuPaul’s Drag Race”) – TBA

Padma Lakshmi, Tom Colicchio (“Top Chef”) – TBA

Amy Poehler, Nick Offerman (“Making It”) – TBA

Queer Eye Hosts (“Queer Eye”) – TBA

Shark Tank Hosts (“Shark Tank”) – TBA VARIETY SKETCH SERIES:

“A Black Lady Sketch Show” – TBA

“Drunk History” – TBA

“Saturday Night Live” – TBA VARIETY TALK SERIES:

“Daily Show with Trevor Noah” – TBA

“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” – TBA

“Jimmy Kimmel Live” – TBA

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” – TBA

“Late Show with Stephen Colbert” – TBA

