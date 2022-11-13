French composer Emilie Levienaise-Farrouch on the ‘beautiful journey’ of ‘bittersweetness and acceptance’ in ‘Living’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

“It is a beautiful journey, in a sense of meeting this point of bittersweetness and acceptance,” declares composer Emilie Levienaise-Farrouch about what her score for the British drama “Living” means to her on a personal level. For our recent webchat she adds, “doing this film helped me see things from his point of view because not only has he accepted the fact that he’s going to die, but he’s also found the value of his own life,” she explains. “I’m glad I got to kind of think about that, because it helped me write a better score.” We talked with Levienaise-Farrouch as part of Gold Derby’s special “Meet the Experts” Q&A event with 2022/2023 awards contenders. Watch our exclusive video interview above.

“Living” is directed by South African filmmaker Oliver Hermanus from a screenplay by acclaimed novelist Kazuo Ishiguro (“The Remains of the Day”). It was adapted from the 1952 Akira Kurosawa-directed “Ikiru,” which in turn was inspired by the 1886 Russian novella “The Death of Ivan Ilyich” by novelist Leo Tolstoy. Set in 1950s London, the film stars Bill Nighy (“Love Actually”) as Mr. Williams, a stiff upper-lip bureaucrat facing the final months of his life after being suddenly diagnosed with a terminal illness.

The score features contemplative and melancholy piano and string elements tied with evocative choral elements that serve to amplify the emotion that the main character is feeling. For Levienaise-Farrouch and director Hermanus, it was important that the score reflect the tone of the film, particularly in Mr Williams’ last days.

“When I approach each film, I’m try to create the music that works best for that story,” the composer says. “I’m sure a little bit of my own sound bleeds into all the projects I do, but my priority is to serve the storytelling and that’s also the priority of the director and the music supervisor. I think it all ends up organically feeling like a whole,” she explains, adding that, “I think quite organically we ended up creating this unified musical world. It’s just being quite open throughout the whole process rather than coming with your own ideas and imposing them on the film.”

