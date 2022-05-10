Composer Kris Bowers on balancing multiple hit shows including ‘Bridgerton,’ ‘Dear White People’ and more [Exclusive Video Interview]

If you watched television in the last two years, chances are you’ve heard the music of Emmy-winning composer Kris Bowers. Bowers’ compositions can be heard in multiple series and limited series, including “Bridgerton,” “Colin in Black and White,” “Dear White People,” “Inventing Anna,” “DMZ” and “We Own This City.” Watch above to see more of our exclusive video interview.

For the second season of Netflix’s hit period drama “Bridgerton,” Bowers worked to create new themes in his score while maintaining the show’s signature classical sound. The composer says he worked to match the music with the evolution of established characters while finding new palettes to match the show’s newer characters. “I’m always trying to find these really strong themes with the story or the characters and represent them musically and then develop them through the course of the show,” he explains. “We want to play on the nostalgia of how it felt to watch the show for the first time last year and wanting to try something very new.”

Bowers’ score for HBO Max’s dystopian limited series “DMZ,” gave the composer a chance to go in a completely different direction and explore a darker, more industrial sound. “I’m a huge fan of Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross,” he exclaims. “That sound is something that I don’t really get that many opportunities to explore. My own music that I’ve been working on lately has a lot more of that kind grittier sound to it.”

Bowers went in yet another direction for the docudrama “Colin in Black and White,” Ava DuVernay and Colin Kaepernick‘s recreation of Kaepernick’s upbringing and his career as an athlete and activist. Bowers says the DuVernay gave him a specific roadmap to follow in creating the score. “She really wanted to make sure that we felt that era and we felt Colin’s introduction of black culture, especially through the context of music,” he says. Bowers says that he specifically looked at hip hop and R&B music from the early 21st century for inspiration. “I just really went into my own nostalgia to think about all the records that I really loved,” he says. “My first thought was to find a way to mine those tracks for a palette.”

Bowers does not consider himself overworked. “It’s worked out to where I was able to really put my focus in specific places and I feel like it somehow has worked out,” he says. The composer also jokes that the constant workload prepped him for becoming a dad — Bowers and his wife, Emmy-nominated actress Briana Nicole Henry, became parents to a baby girl earlier this year. “I also think the lack of sleep prepared me for fatherhood honestly,” he says.

PREDICT the 2022 Emmy nominees by July 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions