Composer Sean Callery (‘Halo’) on immersing the audience in the otherworldly aesthetic of sci-fi action-drama [Exclusive Video Interview]

“There was a lot of discussion about tone,” reveals composer Sean Callery about the challenges of scoring a big budget sci-fi action series based on a hugely successful gaming franchise. He says the look and feel of the show needed to strike just the right balance “to bring an experience to people who know the gaming platform and the gaming experience really intimately and also provide an opening or an access, if you will, to people who may or may not be as familiar with the richness of the story of ‘Halo,'” he explains. Watch our exclusive video interview above.

“Halo” was developed by Kyle Killen (“Lone Star,” “Awake”) and Steven Kane (“The Closer,” “The Last Ship”), who adapted the series from the Xbox franchise that is among the most popular video game series of all time. It is set during a 26th-century war between the United Nations Space Command and the Covenant, a theocratic-military alliance of advanced alien races determined to eradicate the human race. Starring Emmy nominee Pablo Schreiber (“Orange is the New Black”) as the series’ central Master Chief character opposite Jen Taylor, who reprises her role as Cortana from the game series, the sci-fi blockbuster premiered last month on Paramount+ to strong reviews and word of mouth, breaking records by becoming the streaming platform’s most-watched original series ever within 24 hours after its premiere.

Epic and ambitious in scope, it aims to elevate the source material into a thrilling action-adventure saga about humanity’s fate in a distant interstellar future. For Callery, that meant matching the show’s militaristic and other-worldly aesthetic while also immersing the audience in the more intimate character-driven elements of the story. “We wanted to make sure that the music could be as immersive as you get from a gaming experience and that’s a very hard thing to aspire for because when I’ve played games, the interactive newness of the game play and the way the music morphs and adapts to the way you’re playing the game is really quite a signature experience to that,” he explains. “When you’re participating or when you’re working on a series in which it’s locked picture and you’re watching in a more passive way, you still want to be drawn into the story, and so that was that was the goal and we tried various different things to try to bring that experience to be very organic and to make it very fun.”

Callery has become an Emmy magnet over the last two decades, with a staggering 17 Emmy nominations to date, including four wins (for ’24’ in 2003, 2006 and 2010 and for ‘Marvel’s Jessica Jones’ in 2018). After all of his acclaimed work on numerous high-profile TV projects so far, his score for ‘Halo’ might be his most innovative yet, as he aims to honor the series’ gaming background by immersing the action in an synth-laden ambient soundscape that underpins and propels the show’s narrative for the viewer, much like a video game would aim to do for a player, thereby setting it apart from other series in the genre.

“That’s really what I was aspiring for,” he admits. “Because ‘Halo’ is in so many different kinds of locations and planetary systems and their different aliens with different energies and so forth, we wanted to see if we could do anything to tweak the environments we were in sonically that just sort of evoked maybe a bit of warmth or a little bit of unsafety, a little bit of uncertainty. Those are really the hardest cues to do, because if you overstep and you try to overplay something it can it can bring a self-consciousness to things and then take you out of the out of the show. So we really treasured those moments where we could really play with the energy of space.”

