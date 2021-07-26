RSVP now for August 2: Composers Emmy nominees for ‘Allen v. Farrow,’ ‘The Boys,’ ‘Bridgerton,’ ‘David Attenborough’ join Gold Derby’s Meet the BTL Experts series

Four top composers will reveal secrets behind their projects when they join Gold Derby’s special “Meet the BTL Experts” Q&A event with 2021 Emmy nominees. Each person will participate in two video discussions to premiere on Monday, August 2, at 5:00 p.m. PT; 8:00 p.m. ET. We’ll have a one-on-one with our senior editor Joyce Eng and a group chat with Joyce and all of the group together.

RSVP today to this specific event by clicking here to book your reservation. Or click here to RSVP for our entire ongoing panel series. We’ll send you a reminder a few minutes before the start of the show.

This “Meet the BTL Experts” panel welcomes the following 2021 Emmy nominees:

“Allen v. Farrow”: Michael Abels

Synopsis: A look behind the years of sensational headlines to reveal the private story of the accusation of sexual abuse against Woody Allen involving his 7-year-old daughter with Mia Farrow.

“The Boys”: Christopher Lennertz

Synopsis: A group of vigilantes set out to take down corrupt superheroes who abuse their superpowers.

“Bridgerton”: Kris Bowers

Synopsis: Wealth, lust, and betrayal set against the backdrop of Regency-era England, seen through the eyes of the powerful Bridgerton family.

“David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet”: Steven Price

Synopsis: One man has seen more of the natural world than any other. This unique feature documentary is his witness statement.

