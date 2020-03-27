Coronavirus updates: Complete list of celebrities testing positive for COVID-19

In the early days of the coronavirus pandemic across the world, many were shocked when Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson became the first celebrities announced with positive COVID-19 medical tests. The two-time Oscar winner for “Philadelphia” and “Forrest Gump” has been in Australia for several weeks filming a new Elvis Presley biopic for director Baz Luhrmann.

Our photo gallery above features a complete list of celebrities who have tested positive for the virus. It covers any famous people from entertainment, politics, sports and more. Refresh the page as we continue to provide updates.

Following Hanks and Wilson, some of the other performers and entertainment industry people have included SAG Awards winner Idris Elba (“Luther,” “Beasts of No Nation”), convicted executive Harvey Weinstein, actress Debi Mazar (“Entourage”), opera singer Placido Domingo, daytime star Greg Rikaart (“Young and the Restless”), Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Jackson Browne and Tony-winning playwright Terrence McNally, who unfortunately died from the illness.

Major sports stars have included NBA players Kevin Durant, Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell. The list also includes Prince Charles of England and U.S. Senator Rand Paul.

