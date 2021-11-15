Film costume designers panel: ‘Coming 2 America,’ ‘House of Gucci,’ ‘The Power of the Dog’ and ‘Respect’ [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

There is no one clear path to becoming a costume designer — that was made very clear during Gold Derby’s Meet the Experts: Film Costume Design panel with Ruth E. Carter (“Coming 2 America”), Janty Yates (“House of Gucci”), Kirsty Cameron (“The Power of the Dog”) and Clint Ramos (“Respect”). Watch our group roundtable above. Enjoy individual interviews with each designer by clicking that person’s name.

Cameron used to make clothes as a teenager and got her big break after art school when she was hired by Niki Caro for her first film, 1998’s “Memory & Desire.” I kind of put it all together when Niki asked me to work with her on some films,” Cameron says. “It just sort of pennies dropped and that was a long time ago now. I did her first feature, called ‘Memory & Desire,’ back in the ’90s. That’s really when sort of understanding.”

For Yates, she first became enamored with fashion when she discovered her grandmother’s treadle sewing machine. “I just didn’t look back. I was just making clothes constantly. I was making them with patterns, without patterns. I was drawing every single day, 100 drawings every day,” she shares. After design school, she eventually set her dreams of becoming a fashion designer aside — because you need “a huge amount of money” — and found her way in commercials “assistant assistant assistant for money.” “ just gradually, gradually built up from there. Probably 10 years later did my first half-hour film and then it went on and just slowly but surely blossomed.”

Ramos also recalls being drawn to fashion via his mother as he watched her get ready for parties as a child, but that wasn’t his initial dream career. “I wanted to be a director when I was young, but I quickly discovered that I didn’t have that thing where you could actually tell people to do things. I didn’t have that thing and I loved the idea that I could be both public and private with costume design, that it was insular and I could be outward as well,” he explains. “I fell in love with storytelling, not necessarily fashion.”

Storytelling is also at the root of Carter’s introduction to costume design as she and one of her older brothers used to draw characters when they were young. “We had a mouse that was like Stuart Little who was like a Black Panther with a beret and a fist in the air. So I just loved the creative process from the start and I don’t know how young I was but I know that I was around materials and crayons and cray-pas and pastels chalks. And so as I got into theater first, I knew that there were these elements of my life that would converge, like these prose and playwrights like Langston Hughes and I could visualize these characters that they talked about in these tenements in New York City,” she states. “I kind of feel like I didn’t have a fashion approach to costume design. I really did have a theatrical one and a passion for telling African-American stories.”

