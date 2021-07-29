RSVP now for August 5: Costume design Emmy nominees for ‘Lovecraft Country,’ ‘The Queen’s Gambit,’ ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race,’ ‘The Umbrella Academy’ join Gold Derby’s Meet the BTL Experts series

Four top costume designers will reveal secrets behind their projects when they join Gold Derby’s special “Meet the BTL Experts” Q&A event with 2021 Emmy nominees. Each person will participate in two video discussions to premiere on Thursday, August 5, at 5:00 p.m. PT; 8:00 p.m. ET. We’ll have a one-on-one with our senior editor Daniel Montgomery and a group chat with Daniel and all of the group together.

RSVP today to this specific event by clicking here to book your reservation. Or click here to RSVP for our entire ongoing panel series. We’ll send you a reminder a few minutes before the start of the show.

This “Meet the BTL Experts” panel welcomes the following 2021 Emmy nominees:

“Lovecraft Country”: Dayna Pink

Synopsis: A young African-American travels across the U.S. in the 1950s in search of his missing father.

“The Queen’s Gambit”: Gabriele Binder

Synopsis: Orphaned at the tender age of nine, prodigious introvert Beth Harmon discovers and masters the game of chess in 1960s USA.

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”: Zaldy

Synopsis: RuPaul and a team of judges search for America’s next drag superstar.

“The Umbrella Academy”: Christopher Hargadon

Synopsis: A family of former child heroes, now grown apart, must reunite to continue to protect the world.

PREDICTthe 2021 Emmy winners through September 19

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions