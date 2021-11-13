TV costume designers group panel: ‘Cowboy Bebop,’ ‘Foundation,’ ‘The Great,’ ‘Insecure,’ ‘The Wheel of Time’ [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

“The Wheel of Time” costume designer Isis Mussenden grew up in Hollywood, although not inside the industry itself. “Insecure” costume designer Shiona Turini started her career in editorial at brands like Cosmopolitan and Teen Vogue before becoming a top stylist. “The Great” Season 2 costumer Sharon Long had her first on-set experience happen on “The Cook, The Thief, His Wife & Her Lever,” while “Cowboy Bebop” costume designer Jane Holland scored her big break on the set of Jane Campion’s “The Piano.” “Foundation” costume designer Eimer Ní Mhaoldomhnaigh studied fashion in her home country of Ireland before landing her first major gig as the costume assistant on “The Secret of Roan Inish.”

The paths these five women took to become top costume designers in the industry are all different, but their skills as artisans and appreciation for the importance of the work of their peers is in lockstep. That unity shines through in our “Meet the Experts” costume designers roundtable panel discussion, which can be seen above. Click on each individual name to watch a separate solo chat with that person.



Holland’s latest project is the Netflix adaptation of Japanese anime favorite “Cowboy Bebop,” out November 19.

Ní Mhaoldomhnaigh worked on the Apple TV+ epic science-fiction series “Foundation” from its second through 10th episode. The Season 1 finale premieres on November 19.

Long stepped in to create the costumes for Season 2 of the Hulu comedy “The Great.” New episodes launch November 19.

Turini became costume designer on “Insecure” during Season 3 and was tasked with guiding the show through its final episodes, which are airing now on HBO.

Mussenden spent two years working on “The Wheel of Time” for Amazon Prime Video. The show debuts November 19.

