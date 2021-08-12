4 Emmy-contending costume designers from ‘Lovecraft Country,’ ‘Queen’s Gambit,’ ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race,’ ‘Umbrella Academy’ discuss the ‘different universes’ they create with wardrobe [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

Gabriele Binder was “so happy to be part of this group” that we assembled for our “Meet the BTL Experts” panel of Emmy-contending costume designers, who joined us to discuss their work, inspirations, challenges, and more. Binder is nominated for Best Period Costumes for “The Queen’s Gambit,” while Dayna Pink (“Lovecraft Country”) and Christopher Hargadon (“The Umbrella Academy”) vie for Best Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes and Zaldy (“RuPaul’s Drag Race”) hopes to win a juried award for Best Costumes for a Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Program. The four artists represent “absolutely different imaginations, different universes.” Watch our group discussion above, and watch each person’s individual chat by clicking on each name.

“You’re kind of born with it, and you carry it through your life, and it is kind of an honor that other people recognize it, especially nowadays,” Hargadon adds about working in costume design. And it’s not just a craft. Clothing is part of all of our everyday lived experiences, so sometimes personal style can be influenced by the creativity in your work. “Part of our job is to fall in love with what we’re doing in a way,” Pink explains. “So every time I do a show, I’m falling in love with that period. Right now I’m doing ’70s and I think I’ve been wearing high-waisted pants for three weeks now.”

Zaldy has been even more directly influenced by his own costume work. He recently guest-judged “RuPaul’s Drag Race: All-Stars,” and he “just started grabbing all the scraps from RuPaul gowns, something from ‘The Little Mermaid'” to put together his own look for the show, so he was literally “wearing the inspirations.” So whether you’re creating opulent fantasies for the queen of drag queens, recreating past eras, or even exploring time and space, there’s no shortage of inspiration you can find in costumes.

