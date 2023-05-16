RSVP for Costume Designers panel on May 23: ‘The Boys,’ ‘Daisy Jones and the Six,’ ‘Lord of the Rings,’ ‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,’ ‘Schmigadoon!,’ ‘Ted Lasso’

Six TV costume designers will reveal secrets behind their projects when they join Gold Derby’s special “Meet the Experts” Q&A event with 2023 Emmy Awards contenders. They will participate in two video discussions to premiere on Tuesday, May 23, at 4:00 p.m. PT; 7:00 p.m. ET. We’ll have a one-on-one with our senior editor Joyce Eng and a roundtable chat with all of the group together.

This “Meet the Experts” panel welcomes the following Emmy contenders:

The Boys (Amazon Prime)

Synopsis: A group of vigilantes set out to take down corrupt superheroes who abuse their superpowers.

Bio: Laura Jean Shannon’s career has included “Elf,” “Iron Man,” “Black Lightning,” “Titans” and “Doom Patrol.”

Daisy Jones and the Six (Amazon Prime)

Synopsis: Following the rise of rock band Daisy Jones and The Six through the 1970s Los Angeles music scene on their quest for worldwide icon status.

Bio: Denise Wingate’s career has included “Melrose Place,” “Cruel Intentions,” “Wedding Crashers,” “Solace” and “Tag.”

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon Prime)

Synopsis: Epic drama set thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien’s ‘The Hobbit’ and ‘The Lord of the Rings’ follows an ensemble cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the long-feared re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth.

Bio: Kate Hawley’s career has included “Pacific Rim,” “Crimson Peak,” “Suicide Squad,” “Mortal Engines” and “Chaos Walking.”

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime)

Synopsis: After her husband leaves her, young mother of two Miriam “Midge” Maisel discovers that she has a talent for stand-up comedy.

Bio: Donna Zakowska is an Emmy winner for “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” among four nominations. She also won for “John Adams.” Other projects have included “Kate and Leopold,” “Empire Falls” and “Sons of Liberty.”

Schmigadoon! (Apple TV+)

Synopsis: A couple on a backpacking trip discovers a magical town in which everyone acts like they’re in a classic musical.

Bio: Angus Strathie is an Oscar winner for “Moulin Rouge!” and an Emmy nominee for “Tin Man.” Other projects have included “Deadpool,” “A Series of Unfortunate Events” and “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.”

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Synopsis: American college football coach Ted Lasso is in London to manage AFC Richmond, an English Premier League football team.

Bio: Jacky Levy’s career has included “The Girl in the Café,” “Silent Witness,” “Last Tango in Halifax” and “Years and Years.”

