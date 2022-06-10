How ‘Shining Vale’ has ‘reinvigorated’ Courteney Cox’s passion for acting [Exclusive Video Interview]

Courteney Cox doesn’t mean any offense to Monica Geller or Gale Weathers or Jules Cobb, but there’s just something about Pat Phelps. “I don’t wanna — obviously, Monica and other characters I’ve played, but this is the one that’s just reinvigorated my passion for acting,” the actress tells Gold Derby of her role on Starz’s “Shining Vale” (watch the exclusive video interview above). “There’s just so many things to play, I’m thrilled. And then go right to comedy — in one episode you can play so many different things.”

Created by Sharon Horgan and Jeff Astrof, who was a writer on the first two seasons of “Friends,” “Shining Vale” is a 30-minute comedy horror series — merging two of Cox’s greatest strengths — that was pitched to the star as a comedy version of “The Shining.” Needless to say, she was was immediately hooked. “I thought, ‘This is perfect. Two people put together to make a comedy that is also a suspense horror TV show,’” Cox recalls. “So I read it, and it’s not horror like ‘Scream’ at all, but it’s more psychological and it gets really dark as the series goes on.”

A romance author and recovering alcoholic, Pat moves to the tiny town of Shining Vale, Connecticut, from Brooklyn, with her family in an effort to save her marriage after cheating on her husband Terry (Greg Kinnear). As Pat struggles with depression and writer’s block trying to pen her overdue sophomore novel, she starts seeing and becomes possessed by a ghost, Rosemary (Mira Sorvino), an impeccably dressed, stifled 1950s housewife. While Pat first thinks Rosemary is her muse, it soon becomes clear there’s more to this demonic seduction. Of course, no one believes Pat when she repeatedly tells them about Rosemary — a metaphor for mental health and the (mis)treatment of female hysteria.

SEE Courteney Cox is a scream in ‘Shining Vale’

“That’s what I do love about this character. She does deal with mental health, addiction, she’s got two teenage kids, which I can relate to, especially having one that is just about to turn 18. Everything that’s going on with her is involving change. Her kids are kind of pushing away from her,” Cox says. “It is hard to find a tone where you’re walking such a fine line of something really serious and it’s also funny, but I think it’s also the situation. Greg Kinnear’s character is so optimistic and so kind of annoying in a way that he just really wants everything to be OK. And it’s not OK. She’s really sad and she’s frustrated and then she’s not believed when she said, ‘I’m actually seeing a ghost or a demon or a spirit,’ whatever. She thought it was her muse. I think that’s balancing the tone, but I think Jeff Astrof and Sharon did a great job at that so you believe it. You just have to play everything really real.”

“Shining Vale’s” hybrid of genres and the many textures to Pat have also allowed Cox, who also produces the show, to stretch her acting muscles like she hasn’t done before. Her favorite moments are toward the end of the first season when she gets to “switch back and forth” frequently between “normal” Pat and possessed Pat, with a little 1950s perfect housewife Pat tossed in there too.

“I think being that I’ve been around for so long, to be able to sink my teeth into something that excited me that much, and I didn’t want to wing it, I didn’t want to rely on my old instincts and ‘This is what I do and I know how to this.’ No, I just really went deeper into it. Every scene I worked on with my acting coach, who I’ve not done that many things with before and I think she’s incredible, and we just broke every single thing down. She made the character much richer than I probably would’ve been able to do on my own,” Cox explains. “But I had never played a character that was so multifaceted and just so rich and [with] a very dry sense of humor but also gets to be frightened a lot.”

For Season 2, Cox, who finally received her first Emmy nomination last year as an executive producer on “Friends: The Reunion,” will also direct an episode. Season 1 teed up lots of storylines as Pat was committed to a psychiatric hospital by her daughter Gaynor (Gus Birney) after a wild fight with Terry that ended with her striking him with an axe. The final shot was of a photo that revealed that their house used to be a women’s asylum in the 1800s with someone who looks exactly like Rosemary. “Terry was hit in the head by my axe and he’s alive, but he might not have a great memory. And my character goes through something that will also affect her memory, so it’ll be interesting,” Cox teases. “There’ll be more changing and probably more role reversals.”

PREDICTthe 2022 Emmy nominees by July 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?