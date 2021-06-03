Courtney B. Vance (‘Genius: Aretha’) on his portrayal of C.L. Franklin: ‘Pastors weren’t all saints’ [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

“Anybody who is of that generation that came from that great migration from the deep South, leaving sharecropping days, they were harmed,” explains Emmy winner Courtney B. Vance while discussing his portrayal of Reverend C.L. Franklin in the National Geographic bioseries “Genius: Aretha.” “Everyone was harmed in that situation. The psychosis was deep. And we’re still feeling the ramifications of that psychosis, that psychoticness of telling a people that we have complete control over your entire bodies, minds and souls.” Watch the exclusive video interview above.

“Genius: Aretha” stars Emmy, Grammy and Tony winner Cynthia Erivo as Aretha Franklin and chronicles the Queen of Soul’s rise to superstardom from a young girl singing in her father’s (Reverend Franklin’s) church in Detroit. “He left his daughter with a sense of no matter what happens, you’re gonna keep going,” Vance continues in depicting Reverend Franklin’s impact on his daughter.

Despite preaching from the pulpit on Sundays, Reverend Franklin was a complicated figure who was also known for being a womanizer and partier. Vance asserts we can talk about these things, but we can’t judge the actions of the man with a 2021 mindset. “He was a man of his times,” he explains. “Pastors weren’t all saints. None of us really are. The clubs were on the same streets as the churches were and people would leave the clubs early in the morning and go take a nap, basically, get dressed and go to church. When you’re a non-person everywhere but in the church, when you’re spat upon and treated the way Black folks were during that time period, Pastor C.L. Franklin knew there was no way he was going to take away their Friday and Saturday nights. Because they wouldn’t have gotten through the week without Friday and Saturday nights.”

Vance goes on to detail the complicated relationship between C.L. and Aretha and the challenges of portraying a character over the span of decades. He also reminisces about a time he played another type of minister in “The Preacher’s Wife,” opposite Whitney Houston and Denzel Washington. On the film’s 25th anniversary, Vance remembers Houston as a “lovely, beautiful, warm person” to work with. “I proposed to my wife (Angela Bassett) at the premiere. It was a piece and a moment that changed my life. So I’ll always be indebted to the greatest one of all, Miss Whitney Houston.”

Vance won an Emmy in 2016 for his portrayal of Johnnie Cochran in “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story.” It was recently announced that he and Bassett are teaming up to produce a limited series about the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.

