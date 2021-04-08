Crab evacuates ‘The Masked Singer’ stage after nearly passing out in costume: ‘I can’t breathe’

Crab had a real-life medical scare during Wednesday’s fifth episode of “The Masked Singer” and had to be evacuated from the stage. “I gotta take this off,” he told a crew member as the panelists were just about to critique his performance of “Give it to Me Baby” by Rick James. When asked if he was sure, the blue-steel crustacean responded, “Take it off. It’s hot. I can’t breathe.” The reality TV show cut to a commercial as he recovered backstage away from prying eyes. Minutes later, a cooled-down Crab returned to the stage to hear the judges’ comments.

“Are you feeling all right?” guest host Niecy Nash asked the Group B wild card contestant. When he explained that he got over-heated, she responded in a motherly fashion, “You just got hot. I know how you feel. Well, as long as you’re okay, that’s the most important thing.”

The panelists were unanimous in their praising of Crab’s latest performance. Robin Thicke proclaimed, “Great song choice. You brought out the fire and the flavor. Last time you gave us 100% pure emotion. This time you got us up out of our seats. Great job.” And Nicole Scherzinger raved, “My favorite thing about you is your tone. You have this tone I feel like I’ve heard before and it’s just so yummy. It’s delicious like crabs are.”

His physical clue was a black bowler hat, something that his personal hero Sammy Davis Jr. used to wear. As for who might be hiding inside the hot Crab suit, the judges threw out names like Martin Lawrence, Bobby Brown, Shawn Stockman or someone from Boyz II Men.

Crab isn’t the only “Masked Singer” contestant to get overheated while inside his costume. Back in Season 4, Gremlin made history when he become the first celebrity to voluntarily remove his mask. Amazingly, Jenny McCarthy still guessed actor Mickey Rourke was hiding inside the Gremlin costume before he self-eliminated.

