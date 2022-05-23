Craig Robinson (‘Killing It’): ‘About as wild as it got, even wilder than catching snakes’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

“We had live snakes, we had fake snakes and we had CGI snakes,” exclaims “Killing It” star Craig Robinson. In our recent webchat he continues, “Whenever we had live snakes, the American Humane Society was there. So no snakes were harmed in the filming of ‘Killing It.’” Watch our exclusive video interview above.

The Peacock comedy revolves around Craig (played by Robinson) who enters a python hunting competition in Florida to win money needed to start a supplemental berry business. The down-on-his-luck security guard teams up with his Uber driver Jillian (Claudia O’Doherty) for the contest, where they form an unlikely but endearing friendship.

Robinson also plays in the funk/stank band “The Nasty Delicious.” He explains that through all his work connection is key. “”Killing It’ is hard work but you just hop on there and I’m here for it. No matter what we had to do – whether it’s working a swamp, or against a tornado, or working with animals, or doing sign language – I still had the whole van singing on the way to set. It was always connecting more. It’s like before I do a show and step on stage, I think, ‘let me connect with the crowd.’ The connection is the important thing.”

The season ended with Craig and Jillian having to hunt pythons in a hurricane. The actor reveals, “They created a hurricane. There were these gigantic fans, about three or four of them, and I mean they were gigantic. They added water and it was cold outside. You can’t remember your lines let alone hear what the other actors were saying. It was about as wild as it got, even wilder than catching snakes.”

Robinson played Daryl in all nine seasons of the Emmy-winning comedy “The Office.” He reflects, “’Killing It,’ like ‘The Office,’ has this these different weird characters. It’s got the heart and it it’s got the humor. It’s another potluck of emotion, and we haven’t seen a lot of snake hunting. We’re finding a way to be funny to that and finding a way to make the unlikeliest of stories.”

