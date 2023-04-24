Cristobal Tapia de Veer (‘The White Lotus’) on composing ‘playful’ music ‘to feel like mice’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

Cristobal Tapia de Veer is a two-time Emmy winner for the first season of “The White Lotus” in the categories of Best Main Title Theme Music and Best Limited Music Composition. Now he’s eligible for the second installment of the HBO hit, which took place in Sicily. “It’s so crazy,” he recalls about his Emmy experience last year. “I don’t think I realized how much people connected [with the show],” the composer adds, and it was inspiring “getting feedback from people who work at all levels.” Watch the exclusive video interview above.

“I’ve never won the lottery,” de Veer tells us, “but it feels to me like it must be something like that, or better than the lottery. The Emmys night was something I’m gonna remember.” Don’t forget, Emmy voters, this year “The White Lotus” is shifting from the limited series categories to the drama series categories.

Speaking about the main titles, which had a bit of an Italian-style revamp for Season 2, de Veer reveals, “At first, I was not supposed to be on the second season because I had lots of projects going on, and they asked me if I could at least do the theme. So at some point I tried a version, which is this version … and I was really happy when I did it.” When the producers heard the updated anthem, “They all loved it,” he confirmed.

Somewhere along the long, the Sicily club theme “became an anthem for gay people,” the composer explains. “And now it’s being arranged for Pride in London, and it’s gonna be this orchestral thing. So it is just crazy how something becomes alive and it goes in its own path, opening doors and connecting with people.”

In one of the more revealing parts of our webchat, de Veer confesses that showrunner Mike White wanted the background music “to feel like mice” for the second season. Wait, mice?! Yes, you heard that right. The composer thus created a score full of “playfulness” that felt “lighthearted.” He explains, “[White] wanted something different, and he spoke to me about feeling like these people are mice going around, which somehow dictated how I was even playing the keyboard, because I did some piano music that feels like a musical box or something that you play with just two fingers.”

In the finale, Jennifer Coolidge‘s character went viral for all the reasons you’d expect, but there was surprisingly not much music in those tense action scenes aboard the yacht. “There is a sound, there is this ominous sound that is like going down and dragging you down, but it’s subtle,” de Veer says. “It’s in the background and it’s just like a tense thing, so it doesn’t feel like music.”

