Critics’ Choice TV Awards 2021 full list of nominations: ‘Ozark’ and ‘The Crown’ lead with 6 apiece

Nominations for the 11th annual Critics’ Choice TV Awards were announced on Monday, January 18. Netflix leads with 26 nominations, followed closely by HBO at 22 (plus a pair for HBO Max). FX has 14 and Hulu reaped a lucky seven bids. Two Netflix series, “Ozark” and “The Crown,” earned six citations each. Landing five apiece were the drama “Lovecraft Country,” the limited series “Mrs. America,” and the comedies “Schitt’s Creek” and “What We Do in the Shadows.”

In making the announcement, Critics Choice Association CEO Joey Berlin said, “We are so thrilled to be celebrating the incredible work that was released during this extended season. In a year when the need for entertainment was undeniable, the industry rallied to deliver beautiful series that delighted us, educated us, challenged us, and most importantly, brought us all together.”

These kudos honor the best of television for the 2020 calendar year, as determined by TV critics, journalists and scribes. Winners will be revealed alongside those for the movie awards on a live telecast on the CW on March 7. Scroll down to see the full list of 2021 nominees in television categories.

BEST DRAMA SERIES

Better Call Saul (AMC)

The Crown (Netflix)

The Good Fight (CBS All Access)

Lovecraft Country (HBO)

The Mandalorian (Disney+)

Ozark (Netflix)

Perry Mason (HBO)

This Is Us (NBC)

BEST DRAMA ACTOR

Jason Bateman – “Ozark” (Netflix)

Sterling K. Brown – “This Is Us” (NBC)

Jonathan Majors – “Lovecraft Country” (HBO)

Josh O’Connor – “The Crown” (Netflix)

Bob Odenkirk – “Better Call Saul” (AMC)

Matthew Rhys – “Perry Mason” (HBO)

BEST DRAMA ACTRESS

Christine Baranski – “The Good Fight” (CBS All Access)

Olivia Colman – “The Crown” (Netflix)

Emma Corrin – “The Crown” (Netflix)

Claire Danes – “Homeland” (Showtime)

Laura Linney – “Ozark” (Netflix)

Jurnee Smollett – “Lovecraft Country” (HBO)

BEST DRAMA SUPPORTING ACTOR

Jonathan Banks – “Better Call Saul” (AMC)

Justin Hartley – “This Is Us” (NBC)

John Lithgow – “Perry Mason” (HBO)

Tobias Menzies – “The Crown” (Netflix)

Tom Pelphrey – “Ozark” (Netflix)

Michael K. Williams – “Lovecraft Country” (HBO)

BEST DRAMA SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Gillian Anderson – “The Crown” (Netflix)

Cynthia Erivo – “The Outsider” (HBO)

Julia Garner – “Ozark” (Netflix)

Janet McTeer – “Ozark” (Netflix)

Wunmi Mosaku – “Lovecraft Country” (HBO)

Rhea Seehorn – “Better Call Saul” (AMC)

BEST COMEDY SERIES

“Better Things” (FX)

“The Flight Attendant” (HBO Max)

“Mom” (CBS)

“PEN15” (Hulu)

“Ramy” (Hulu)

“Schitt’s Creek” (Pop)

“Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)

“What We Do in the Shadows” (FX)

BEST COMEDY ACTOR

Hank Azaria – “Brockmire” (IFC)

Matt Berry – “What We Do in the Shadows” (FX)

Nicholas Hoult – “The Great” (Hulu)

Eugene Levy – “Schitt’s Creek” (Pop)

Jason Sudeikis – “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)

Ramy Youssef – “Ramy” (Hulu)

BEST COMEDY ACTRESS

Pamela Adlon – “Better Things” (FX)

Christina Applegate – “Dead to Me” (Netflix)

Kaley Cuoco – “The Flight Attendant” (HBO Max)

Natasia Demetriou – “What We Do in the Shadows” (FX)

Catherine O’Hara – “Schitt’s Creek” (Pop)

Issa Rae – “Insecure” (HBO)

BEST COMEDY SUPPORTING ACTOR

William Fichtner – “Mom” (CBS)

Harvey Guillén – “What We Do in the Shadows” (FX)

Daniel Levy – “Schitt’s Creek” (Pop)

Alex Newell – “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” (NBC)

Mark Proksch – “What We Do in the Shadows” (FX)

Andrew Rannells – “Black Monday” (Showtime)

BEST COMEDY SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Lecy Goranson – “The Conners” (ABC)

Rita Moreno – “One Day at a Time” (Pop)

Annie Murphy – “Schitt’s Creek” (Pop)

Ashley Park – “Emily in Paris” (Netflix)

Jaime Pressly – “Mom” (CBS)

Hannah Waddingham – “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)

BEST LIMITED SERIES

“I May Destroy You” (HBO)

“Mrs. America” (FX)

“Normal People” (Hulu)

“The Plot Against America” (HBO)

“The Queen’s Gambit” (Netflix)

“Small Axe” (Amazon Studios)

“The Undoing” (HBO)

“Unorthodox” (Netflix)

BEST TV MOVIE

“Bad Education” (HBO)

“Between the World and Me” (HBO)

“The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel” (Lifetime)

“Hamilton” (Disney+)

“Sylvie’s Love” (Amazon Studios)

“What the Constitution Means to Me” (Amazon Studios)

BEST LIMITED/MOVIE ACTOR

John Boyega – “Small Axe” (Amazon Studios)

Hugh Grant – “The Undoing” (HBO)

Paul Mescal – “Normal People” (Hulu)

Chris Rock – “Fargo” (FX)

Mark Ruffalo – “I Know This Much is True” (HBO)

Morgan Spector – “The Plot Against America” (HBO)

BEST LIMITED/MOVIE ACTRESS

Cate Blanchett – “Mrs. America” (FX)

Michaela Coel – “I May Destroy You” (HBO)

Daisy Edgar-Jones – “Normal People” (Hulu)

Shira Haas – “Unorthodox” (Netflix)

Anya Taylor-Joy – “The Queen’s Gambit” (Netflix)

Tessa Thompson – “Sylvie’s Love” (Amazon Studios)

BEST LIMITED/MOVIE SUPPORTING ACTOR

Daveed Diggs – “The Good Lord Bird” (Showtime)

Joshua Caleb Johnson – “The Good Lord Bird” (Showtime)

Dylan McDermott – “Hollywood” (Netflix)

Donald Sutherland – “The Undoing” (HBO)

Glynn Turman – “Fargo” (FX)

John Turturro – “The Plot Against America” (HBO)

BEST LIMITED/MOVIE SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Uzo Aduba – “Mrs. America” (FX)

Betsy Brandt – “Soulmates” (AMC)

Marielle Heller – “The Queen’s Gambit” (Netflix)

Margo Martindale – “Mrs. America” (FX)

Winona Ryder – “The Plot Against America” (HBO)

Tracey Ullman – “Mrs. America” (FX)

BEST TALK SHOW

“Desus & Mero” (Showtime)

“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” (TBS)

“The Kelly Clarkson Show” (NBC/Syndicated)

“Late Night with Seth Meyers” (NBC)

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” (CBS)

“Red Table Talk” (Facebook Watch)

BEST COMEDY SPECIAL

“Fortune Feimster: Sweet & Salty” (Netflix)

“Hannah Gadsby: Douglas” (Netflix)

“Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill” (Netflix)

“Marc Maron: End Times Fun” (Netflix)

“Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia” (Netflix)

“Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything” (Netflix)

BEST SHORT FORM SERIES

“The Andy Cohen Diaries” (Quibi)

“Better Call Saul: Ethics Training with Kim Wexler” (AMC/Youtube)

“Mapleworth Murders” (Quibi)

“Nikki Fre$h” (Quibi)

“Reno 911!” (Quibi)

“Tooning Out the News” (CBS All Access)

