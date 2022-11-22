Curt Beech (‘Till’ production designer) on crafting a tragedy ‘that begins and ends in a place of joy’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

“How do we make a film that begins and ends in a place of joy?” recalls production designer Curt Beech about embarking on creating the look and feel of true-story drama “Till.” For our recent webchat he adds, “I was told that we were going to do something totally different, which is great. It’s the best thing to hear at the beginning, to have your initial impulses completely flipped upside down. That is engaging and exciting and really keeps you on your toes.” We talked with Beech as part of Gold Derby’s special “Meet the Experts” Q&A event with 2022/2023 awards contenders. Watch our exclusive video interview above.

“Till” is directed by Chinonye Chukwu, written by Michael Reilly, Keith Beauchamp and Chukwu, and produced by Beauchamp, Reilly and Oscar winner Whoopi Goldberg. It is based on the true story of Mamie Till-Bradley, an educator and activist who pursued justice after the murder of her 14-year-old son Emmett in 1955. The film stars Danielle Deadwyler as Till-Bradley, with Jalyn Hall, Frankie Faison, Haley Bennett and Goldberg in supporting roles.

“It’s not about devastation. It’s the opposite of devastation and that’s what makes the film unique,” Beech explains on the intentionally saturated color palette of the film’s vibrant Southern visuals. Recalling his initial discussions with director Chukwu, Beech says that she told him that she really “wanted a film about joy and when she pitched that idea to me at the beginning, I was flabbergasted and trying to figure out how do we do this? How do we make a film that begins and ends in a place of joy? This was very important to her. So that’s why we saturated the colors.”

