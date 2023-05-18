Cynthia Ann Summers (‘The Last of Us’ costume designer) on expanding Pedro Pascal’s ‘everyman hero’ wardrobe [Exclusive Video Interview]

“Everything ended in 2003,” notes “The Last of Us” costume designer Cynthia Ann Summers. She created a plethora of outfits for a post-apocalyptic world, whose inhabitants would need to scavenge, barter, or loot their clothing. Since the characters would keep clothes until they were no longer wearable, new items would simply be added layers onto their existing wardrobe. Summers used this layering to help telegraph the history of each character. Watch the exclusive video interview above.

“Joel is a perfect example of gaining pieces,” notes Summers. For instance, Joel (Pedro Pascal) adopts Frank’s (Murray Bartlett) flannel shirt after leaving town in Episode 3. “There’s a lot of meaning behind that shirt. Where it came from and who’s wearing it next,” notes the designer.

That particular flannel is inspired by items worn in the video game, but other pieces are invented for the series. One such necessary item is the thick coat which Joel adopts in the winter out of necessity. When it comes to layering in these new wardrobe choices, Summers explains that it is important to make selections that fit the established image of the character. When it comes to Joel, all of his additions needed to work alongside his iconic brown Flint and Tinder jacket, which casts him as an “everyman hero.” As Summers sums up: “We want to see our hero remain our hero.”

Since the core characters of the series travel to new locations nearly every episode, Summers had to ensure that the costumes for the citizens of each locale reflected its energy. “We need to see our characters come into a new place and then somehow adapt while they’re there…and then move on and take that with them,” she describes. Each new settlement that Joel and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) visit has a specific color palette and lighting patina in order to give the audience a snapshot of time and place. Summers carried this over into her costumes, noting that every single piece of clothing on camera goes through the “Breakdown Department” to be distressed and dirtied up, but also subtly dyed to fit into specific color schemes. Summers reveals that this process helps the costumes “enhance the aurora of a town.”

Summers is a two-time Emmy nominee for “A Series of Unfortunate Events.” She won a Daytime Emmy for “The Babysitters Club.”

