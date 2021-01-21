‘Da 5 Bloods’ ensemble on their ‘brotherhood in the jungle’ [Exclusive Featurette]

“Da 5 Bloods” was released on June 12 by Netflix and spent its first weekend as the streaming platform’s most watched film. Spike Lee directed, produced and co-wrote the action-packed drama that reunites four African American veterans as they return to Vietnam in search of the remains of their fallen squad leader and the gold he helped them hide. Watch Lee and members of the acclaimed ensemble cast discuss the “brotherhood” that formed on set in an exclusive new featurette from Netflix above.

“My approach to cast has not changed from film to film,” explains Lee. “It’s get the best people for the part.” And the best people for “Da 5 Bloods” included seasoned actors Delroy Lindo, Clarke Peters, Isiah Whitlock Jr. and Norm Lewis teaming up with rising star Jonathan Majors and contemporary silver screen legend Chadwick Boseman. The cast quickly bonded and delivered knockout performances that critics have been praising since the film’s release.

“I took the role sight unseen,” admits Majors. “As a young Black trained actor, it’s very rare that you get to work with OGs who actually came up the way you came up. I’m literally standing on the shoulders of these fellas that I’m working with.” Lee concurs, adding, “I cannot think of a better spot to be in if you are a young actor. To be amongst those seasoned veterans who have been putting work in for decades.”

“We shared some really meaningful conversations,” reveals Lindo. “That has enhanced my feeling for these men. For these brothers. As men, as human beings, as colleagues. And that bond, that connection, has carried over into the work.” Lindo’s emotional portrayal of Paul has been a standout with critics. He’s won multiple prizes throughout the awards season thus far and is predicted to earn his first Oscar nomination for Best Actor in March.

“Da 5 Bloods” currently ranks among the top 10 films expected to earn Oscar bids for Best Picture according to our latest odds. In addition to Lindo in the Best Actor race, Lee is in contention for Best Director and Best Original Screenplay, while Boseman remains in our top five in the Best Supporting Actor race. The cast directed by the Oscar-winning screenwriter is also expected to contend for multiple trophies at the upcoming Golden Globes and SAG Awards.

