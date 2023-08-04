‘Dahmer’ editor Stephanie Filo on how she punched up certain scenes to highlight the ‘gravity’ of the story [Exclusive Video Interview]

Landing three Emmy nominations this year definitely wasn’t on Stephanie Filo‘s bingo card. The editor, who is shortlisted as part of a team for sketch comedies “A Black Lady Sketch Show” and “History of the World, Part II” and individually for Netflix’s 10-part miniseries “Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story,” was just getting ready for the day when “A Black Lady Sketch Show” showrunner and star Robin Thede broke the news to her via text.

“I got a text from Robin… to our group that was just like, ‘Congratulations, guys!’ And then a few seconds later, she’s like, ‘Oh, holy cow, Stephanie, congrats on two nominations in the same category!’ And then, like, two minutes later, she’s like, ‘Oh my god, three! Congrats on the three!’ So I found out through her texting me at, like, eight in the morning that I had gotten these three, and I just didn’t believe it, and I had to go, like, reread it multiple times myself because I was just, like, ‘This is not the Wednesday morning I had planned at all,'” Filo — a two-time champ for “A Black Lady Sketch Show” — tells Gold Derby in a recent webchat (watch our exclusive video interview above). “It was extra special, though, because my dad is actually in town at the moment. So we were kind of, like, sitting on the couch, getting ready for the day. So it was a really, like, special moment to be able to say to him that, ‘Oh, hey, I’ve been nominated for three Emmys this morning!”

In our webchat, Filo discusses her two “Dahmer” installments, the show’s fourth and eighth episodes, for the former of which she is Emmy-nominated. While the true crime series devotes a big chunk of its runtime to delving into the stories of some of the 17 boys and young men Jeffrey Dahmer (Evan Peters) killed between 1978 and 1991, the fourth episode, “A Good Boy Box,” is one of few that focuses almost exclusively on the serial killer.

“For me, when I approached this series in general, my biggest concern was that Jeffrey would come across as a sympathetic character,” the editor admits. “When I took this project on as well, I was like, ‘No matter what, I know I need to fight to make sure that I’m happy with the way that we’re portraying what happened’ — that was the bottom line for me.”

For Filo, then, it became important to show the audience exactly where Jeffrey’s head is at, especially in scenes in which his circumstances could otherwise elicit pity in viewers. One of those is when he returns home from the Army for Christmas and, in what is rather an awkward exchange, tells Lionel (Richard Jenkins) and Shari (Molly Ringwald) about his time there so far and how he’s been trained to be a medical specialist. As he recounts his version of events to his father, the show cuts to what’s actually happened during his time in the military — namely, he’s been using Halcion to knock out fellow soldiers and have some alone time with their near-lifeless bodies. Originally, though, the Army flashbacks weren’t woven into this sequence.

“There [were] kind of moments where you had this full Christmas dinner sequence that was just, like, the awkward time with his parents, and you had his time in the Army separately,” Filo reveals. “So it was figuring out, kind of, in the edit, ‘Is there a way to maybe punch up what’s being said to really highlight the gravity of certain things?’ I think it’s one thing to see him kind of in the Army learning about Halcion and, like, stealing these pills, and you’re just like, ‘Oh, that’s a really messed-up sequence of events.’ But when you see the way he kind of rationalizes it with his parents — he’s like, ‘Yeah, you know, I’m a set medic,’ and then you cut into him in the army, and he’s just excited about learning about how to drug people. It’s not like he’s actually doing this to be a good set medic.”

It’s putting together the eighth episode of the show, “Lionel,” that was perhaps the most taxing for the editor, however, as it dramatizes the impact statements from friends and family members of Jeffrey’s murder victims.

“The original real-life footage… that’s what I remember when I think of this this case. I think it’s been such a sensationalized story, but the thing to me that haunts me, since the ’90s, since this happened, is the victim impact statements in the courtroom. And so when I got this episode, in particular, I was like, ‘I can’t mess this up,'” the Emmy winner recalls. “It’s such an important thing for the victims’ families to be able to have their moment because there [are] several of them who speak… So I really pushed to make sure that they could all be seen and have their moment.”

