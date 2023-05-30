How the ‘Dahmer’ sound team ‘held back’ to make the story more ‘impactful’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

For the sound team behind Netflix’s “Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” — including production sound mixer Amanda Beggs and re-recording mixer Laura Wiest — it was important to do a deep dive into the Jeffrey Dahmer case after signing onto the true crime drama, so that they had a clear sense of how much of the show was fact, as opposed to fiction.

“After getting the scripts and starting to read them, I, of course, was curious as far as how much was true, how much was fiction, and so just sort of did my own diving into the research, just out of sheer curiosity, just to know sort of how truthful the show was trying to be,” Beggs tells Gold Derby during a recent webchat (watch the exclusive video interview above). “Because I think that also informs the performances and everything as well — and that’s obviously my goal: to capture performance. And so I think all of us in the production sound team — myself, my boom op[erator], my utility — we all sort of did a deep dive, and would kind of come to work and be like, ‘Oh, yeah, this scene today — this is really accurate, this is how we read that it went down, this is what the police report mentioned.’ And so, obviously, [we] became somewhat of tiny, mini experts as far as what happened.”

“Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” is the first iteration of the “Monster” anthology series from co-creators Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan and explores the dark and disturbing story of the titular serial killer and sex offender (played by Emmy winner Evan Peters). While the show dramatizes the life and heinous crimes of the infamous mass murderer — who killed 17 boys and young men between 1978 and 1991 — it also delves into the stories of some of his victims, as well as into the police incompetence and apathy that allowed the nefarious psychopath to go on a multiyear killing spree.

Before signing onto the 10-part series, Wiest wasn’t actually allowed to read any scripts or see any footage. But she agreed to board the project once she heard that the story would be partly told from the perspective of some of the victims. “Once we signed on, then we watched the first two episodes, and it was shocking, it was very hard to watch,” the re-recording mixer shares. “And then, we kind of started doing research after, realizing, ‘Yeah, like, they stuck exactly [to] what [happened] during the trials; everything is pretty much from the footage that people saw on TV.’ And at that point, I think our whole goal was to protect [the story] and to just have it play [out] as realistically as possible, which, for sound, for post — a lot of it meant we were just really kind of understated, to just kind of let the actors do their job… And for sound, we just kind of held back in a weird sense to make it, in some ways, more impactful.”

Particularly impactful is the sixth episode of the show, “Silenced,” which centers on one of Dahmer’s victims, Tony Hughes (Rodney Burford), a deaf and gay Black man with big ambitions whose life comes to a tragic halt after he encounters and is killed by Dahmer in 1991. What stands out about this installment is that there are stretches in which the sound is muffled or it loses audio altogether, allowing viewers to experience Hughes’ story in an approximation of how he lived. Even though it’s the show’s producers that took the lead on most of the creative decisions in this episode, so Wiest, the sound team wanted to ensure that execution thereof wasn’t “clichéd.”

“They really wanted to go with barely anything,” Wiest says of the show’s producers. “We talked about consequences of how that might affect the viewer — [how] it might not work, they might just think there’s something wrong with their TV. And it was something they really wanted to do. So it is very quiet when Tony is just talking amongst his friends, and then, we usually use something that was in the environment, something that was visually onscreen to kick us back into the world of sound — because we didn’t really use a lot of sound design; anything we did use… was from the environment that they were in.”

Since Beggs and the rest of the production sound team did not, however, know which direction the episode would take in post-production, they decided to wire each last actor up on set. “We recorded anytime… [Burford and the actors who play] his [onscreen] friends were actually hearing-impaired individuals, but we still wired them up, we still rolled on every shot, because, obviously, there’s the environment that they’re in, not to mention the fact that there[‘s] the clothing rustle, and as they sign, as they move around, there’s obviously noise that’s created there,” Beggs explains, adding that they even wired up the interpreter. “As [the actors] were signing, off camera and in a separate track, not in the mix at all, was the interpreter interpreting, so translating what the signs were, the goal of that being to help editorial — who most likely didn’t know [American Sign Language] — so that they could know what [the actors] were saying, and, if they… missigned, they could stay in sync without having to have someone come in and translate it later.”

