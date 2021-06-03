Daisy Haggard on BAFTA nomination for ‘Breeders’: ‘So thrilling and exciting!’ [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

After over 40 television credits spanning the last 20 years, Daisy Haggard has finally picked up her first BAFTA Award nomination with “Breeders” from FX. Haggard is nominated in the Best Comedy Actress category for leading opposite Martin Freeman as “breeder” (parent) Ally Worsley.

She recounts in her exclusive interview with Gold Derby (watch the video above), “You really get to the point where you’re like, ‘Oh, that’s not going to happen, that’s fine’ and then to get a nomination is so thrilling and exciting and because you don’t have the expectation, it’s extra exciting (if that makes sense). Yeah, I was really pleased. I’ve been working for a long, long time and so, it’s a lovely feeling to feel a bit to feel like some of your work’s recognized. It’s really lovely.”

Haggard has been raising her own children while making this show and laughs, “My kids are much younger, so this show’s always been ahead of me in a way. It’s always: I’ve been looking ahead at it, going, ‘Oh gosh, is that’s what’s coming’?” Although a screenwriter herself, Haggard reveals about why she cannot join the “Breeders” writers’ room, “I don’t know what I could offer because my kids are too young and they’re really brainstorming the moments that are very specifically related to the age of the child.” She adds, “It’s also actually really lovely doing a show that you haven’t written and getting the joy of opening a fresh script and not knowing what’s going to happen and none of the stress that comes with creating your own show.”

The show that she co-created also received awards recognition this past year through an International Emmy Award nomination in the Best Comedy Series race. Haggard stars as ex-convict Miri Matteson on “Back to Life,” on which she is an executive producer and writer. “I am editing it from my bedroom,” reveals Haggard about the second season of the “dark, mysterious, coming-of-age comedy.” The upcoming episodes are “set three weeks later” and “a direct continuation of events in the first season.” She teases, “It’s the same dark and funny and slightly mysterious tone.”

Will Haggard be nominated at this summer’s Emmy Awards for Best Comedy Actress? Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?