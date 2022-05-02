Dakota Fanning (‘The First Lady’) on playing a first daughter and reuniting with Michelle Pfeiffer [Exclusive Video Interview]

“You can lose sight of the human elements of these people,” declares Dakota Fanning about Showtime’s “The First Lady.” The 10-episode limited series examines the lives of three first ladies — Eleanor Roosevelt (Gillian Anderson), Betty Ford (Michelle Pfeiffer) and Michelle Obama (Viola Davis) — as they adjust to life in the White House. Fanning plays Susan Ford, the only daughter of Betty and President Gerald Ford (Aaron Eckhart). Watch our exclusive video interview above.

“The First Lady” marked a reunion for Fanning and Pfeiffer; both actresses starred in Fanning’s first film success, “I Am Sam” from 2001. For Fanning, who was only seven years old during the making of that movie, the chance to work with Pfeiffer again was almost too good to pass up. “She’s such a presence in my life just because that movie and that experience is so pivotal to who I am and my career,” she says. “I think anytime you connect with somebody who’s known you since were so small, there a cozy sort of familial vibe.”

Fanning says that it was fairly easy to build that family dynamic with both Pfeiffer and Eckhart. “I think that was just natural,” she argues. “It was one of those situations that you pray for that you’ll have natural chemistry with the people that are playing or your family. It just kind of happened.”

From Fanning’s perspective, the emotional connection between the Fords was the key to overcoming the many challenges they faced. “How they got through the trials and tribulations of their life, I think, was how much the deeply cared about one another,” she argues. “Their relationship was also fundamental for Betty seeking treatment for her own addictions, and Susan was instrumental in that.”

Fanning sees the series as an opportunity to show the human side of some of America’s most prominent political figures, something the actress says is often lost in the media frenzy surround them. “The president is also a husband and a father, and the first lady is a wife and a mother,” she says. “This show definitely reminds you that these people have a life behind the closed doors of the White House. They had a life before and they had a full life after. I think it’s a good reminder that everyone’s just a person at the end of the day, no matter their position in society.”

PREDICT the 2022 Emmy nominees by July 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions