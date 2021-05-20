Dan Lindsay and T.J. Martin (‘Tina’ directors) on telling the ‘one-in-a-billion saga’ of a rock legend [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

Oscar winners Dan Lindsay and T.J. Martin teamed up to direct “Tina,” an HBO documentary that chronicles the turbulent life and phenomenal success of its subject, music icon Tina Turner. “The most important things is knowing that people are finding resonance with the film and Tina’s story,” Martin says when discussing how the film quickly became HBO’s most successful documentary of the year with over one million viewers its first week. “Tina Turner is doing a lot of the heavy lifting in that equation,” Lindsay adds. Watch the exclusive video interview about the rock legend above.

“We were actually kind of hesitant when producers Simon [Chinn] and Jonathan [Chinn] asked us to do it,” Lindsay admits. “Are two men really the right people to tell this story? We had been approached to do a lot of celebrity focused biopics or documentaries. That was just never really of interest to us. We knew the broad strokes of Tina’s story like a lot of people do, but once we dove into it we realized there was something that was cinematic and there was a story to be told here. And then meeting Tina and understanding her complicated relationship to her story is what made us convinced that there was a real movie here.”

“Tina has lived an incredible life,” Martin explains. “It’s kind of a one-in-a-billion saga. To really do it justice you need to do a 10-part series. After spending time with her it was very much a revelation that she’s still processing the pain of her past and the trauma that she endured. That was just something we couldn’t shake and it fundamentally affected our approach for the film.”

“We had complete control to make the film that we wanted to make,” Lindsay reveals when discussing their decision to focus on Turner’s personal story. “That was a real struggle in making it. You could make an amazing film just about her artistry as a performer and the legacy that she has left on music. What we ultimately felt is that you can just watch her perform. I don’t need a talking head to tell me she’s got an amazing voice. We made a conscious choice early on that we wanted to have musical moments where we just let the music play out and you watched her perform. Hopefully by the end of it I don’t need somebody to didactically tell me why she’s so amazing, I just experienced it for two hours.

Lindsay and Martin won an Oscar in 2011 for their sports documentary “Undefeated.” In 2017 they took home an Emmy for their film “LA 92,” a documentary about the Los Angeles riots following the acquittal of four police officers on trial for excessive force and the beating of Rodney King.

