Dan Stevens (‘Solos’) on scene partner Morgan Freeman: ‘He would just croon for me’ [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

“It’s very much a project that sprung out of the pandemic and the limitations on filming, but also thematically,” explains Dan Stevens about the science fiction anthology “Solos.” It asks “a lot of the questions that many people have been staring down during lockdown and during quarantine.” Created by David Weil for Amazon, the seven episodes feature esteemed actors giving monologues in isolated settings. Stevens continues in his exclusive interview with Gold Derby (watch the video above), “David clearly followed each one down the rabbit hole and birthed an episode from each one of those questions really.”

The actor appears as Otto in the finale episode titled “Stuart” opposite Morgan Freeman in the eponymous role. He reveals, “It was very nice to share a space with him, especially during a pandemic where everyone in the crew is behind a mask and a visor and several feet away and then there’s Morgan Freeman mask-less right in front of you.” Filming their beach scene in “a very large studio,” Stevens says, “It was all shot in a very controlled environment.” He laughs about Freeman, “He likes to sing and in between takes, he would just croon for me. It was incredible.” Stevens says about what he learned working with the Oscar winner, “He’s an incredible man to watch work. His thought process is coming through his face. It was a really majestic thing to study.”

Stevens additionally has a voice role as Tym in the “Peg” episode. He reveals, “I actually didn’t see too many of the other episodes, but I was a part of one other episode. I’m the voice of the onboard computer for Helen Mirren‘s episode, which they shot first, so I got a privileged look at someone else’s episode to see the tone.” Stevens explains about choosing American accents for his parts in the Amazon Prime miniseries, “I didn’t want to lean too heavily on pinning him to a specific place because there is something quite abstract particularly about our episode and it’s really is about the interpersonal rather than the geo-specific.”

