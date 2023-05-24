Director Dan Trachtenberg says ‘Prey’ has been so successful because audiences will ‘flock to see something that is new and unique’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

“I think bold decisions are safe,” counters director Dan Trachtenberg when asked whether his latest genre hit “Prey” was a risky proposition for the studio, i.e. a sci-fi action drama that focuses on character and emotion. For our recent webchat he adds, “especially now, the things that audiences want and also what we want to make, there’s a lot of crossover, and maybe that wasn’t true in years past, but now I think people flock to see something that is new and unique or special in some way. So, I’m continually trying to figure out, what is the thing that does not exist yet? How can this not exist? An idea, be it science-fiction or dramatic or otherwise.” Watch our exclusive video interview above.

Trachtenberg directed the Hulu original film “Prey” from a script by Patrick Aison, the latest installment in the “Predator” film franchise, serving as a prequel to the first four films. Amber Midthunder stars as Naru, young Comanche woman is determined to prove herself as a hunter on the Northern Great Plains of 1719. She finds herself protecting her people from a vicious alien (the Yautja, otherwise known as the Predator), which hunts humans for sport, as well as from French fur traders mindlessly destroying the buffalo that her tribe relies on for survival. Midthunder leads a mostly indigenous cast including Dakota Beavers as Taabe and Michelle Thrush as Aruka, with former international basketballer Dane DiLiegro co-starring as the fearsome Predator.

Trachtenberg was convinced early on that there would be an eager audience ready for a unique sci-fi adventure set amongst a Comanche tribe in 18th century America. “When I was thinking about trying to make a movie that would be a very visceral experience, primarily action driven, but really wanting to be an emotional experience as well, I thought a lot about maybe the secret sauce is taking the engine of a sports film, of an underdog story and putting that in another genre, sci-fi or survival tale,” he explains. “In thinking about that, I was like, ‘well what’s a what’s a protagonist that we rarely see?’ And unfortunately, Native Americans and Comanche in particular, or are so often relegated to playing the sidekick or the villain and never the hero. So I thought, wouldn’t that be an incredible experience for us to be rooting for a character and an actor to overcome the odds. But we’re also rooting for an actor to finally grab a hold of this shot of being the lead of this movie and of this genre.

